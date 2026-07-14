If I were buying the Tata Sierra EV, this is the variant I would pick

The Tata Sierra EV's Adventure variant with the 63 kWh battery pack is the most value-for-money trim.

If you have been planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and are wondering which one would be the most value-for-money trim, here is a quick guide for you.

In my opinion, the Tata Sierra EV's Adventure variant with the 63 kWh battery pack is the most value-for-money trim. Priced around ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Adventure trim strikes the perfect balance between the entry-level cost and the premium tech of the higher trims.

Why I think Adventure (63 kWh) is most value-for-money variant?

In comparison to the base-level Pure S variant, the Adventure trim offers a massive upgrade in terms of comfort, convenience, and technology without pushing the consumer into the higher ₹22-24 lakh price brackets.

Sensory and comfort features

The Tata Sierra EV's Adventure variant gets features such as a 360-degree surround-view camera with a blind-spot view, an auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, and front seat thigh-support extenders. These features add value to the variant as well as enhance the sensory and comfort quotient of the electric SUV.

Audio and tech features

The Adventure variant features an immersive 12-speaker JBL Black audio system with Dolby Atmos, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. These features inside the cabin deliver a premium vibe to the occupants.

Battery and range

The 63 kWh battery pack provides a highly practical real-world range of around 440–460 km, which is ideal for both day-to-day commuting in and around the city and weekend highway getaways.

The alternative

The alternative variant that offers the same premium features while enhancing the range thanks to a larger battery pack is the Adventure 75 kWh variant. However, in this case, the customer needs to shell out more money, as it commands a price tag of ₹22.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Adventure 75 kWh variant is ideal for those who frequently take long road trips and hence require a larger battery pack. It promises a real-world range of around 510-530 km.

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