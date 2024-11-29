Honda Activa e to go on sale from Spring 2025: Colour options detailed

The Honda Activa E has been unveiled in India as the Japanese manufacturer’s first foray into the country’s electric two-wheeler segment. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently took the wraps off the Activa E alongside the QC 1, and both e-scooters will be manufactured at a facility in Karnataka, near Bengaluru. With sales set to begin in Spring 2025, Honda will commence bookings for the two electric scooters in January 2025. That is also when the prices will be revealed.

While the QC 1 is built specifically for the Indian market, the Honda Activa E will be slotted for both domestic and international markets. HMSI is offering the Activa E in five distinct colour options, which are Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Shadow Blue, and Pearl Igneous Black.

The Activa E stands out from the QC 1 with its LED combination lights and indicators at both ends, with a high-mounted wraparound DRL unit. The Activa E further brings two swappable batteries, offering a high level of charging convenience. HMSI has further stated that it will set up Honda e: SWAP stations across regions to facilitate easy battery swaps.

Honda Activa E: Features and Specifications

The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.

The Activa E is fitted with a seven-inch TFT display with Day and Night modes for optimal readability. This further features the Honda RoadSync Duo for smartphone integration. The e-scooter is powered by a 6 kWh motor with two swappable 1.5 kWh lithium-ion batteries. With this, the Activa E claims a single-charge range of 102 km and a maximum torque output of 22 Nm. Topping out at 80 kmph, this e-scooter can go from astandstill to 60 kmph in 7.3 seconds. There are three riding modes offered as standard: Econ, Standard, and Sport.

The Activa E comes riding on 12-inch diamond-cut alloys wrapped in tubeless wheels. It has telescopic fork suspension at the front while the rear gets a three-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic unit. Braking duties are taken up by a 160 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

Honda Activa E: Rivals

The new Honda e-scooter will join a growing market with formidable options such as the TVS iQube, Visa V1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, Ampere Nexus, and more. You can buy this electric scooter at Honda dealerships across India, with sales expected to start in 2025.

