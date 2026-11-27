JSW Combat Pioneers 500 edition to go on auction from November 28, limited to 500 units
- JSW will auction 500 Combat SUVs from November 28, offering personalised badges and owner privileges, with deliveries expected in January.
The JSW Combat Pioneers 500 edition will be limited to 500 units and feature personalised badges and exclusive ownership benefits.
EMI starting at just
₹19,700/ month
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
First Published Date: 27 Nov 2026, 08:45 am IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week