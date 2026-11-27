Bajaj Auto has secured two distance records with its Wego electric three-wheeler, taking the vehicle from a 394.2 km single-charge run in Tamil Nadu to a nine-day expedition spanning the length of the country. The achievements cover both uninterrupted running range and long-distance endurance, two aspects that remain important for commercial electric vehicle operators.

Single-charge run covers 394.2 km

The first achievement involved travelling 394.2 km between Namakkal and Tirunelveli without recharging. This has been recognised as the longest distance covered by an electric three-wheeler on one charge by the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

The route also put the vehicle through different road and terrain conditions. For three-wheeler owners who depend on their vehicles for daily earnings, the ability to travel further before finding a charging point can influence how they plan their operations. Fewer charging stops could also leave more time available for passenger or goods trips.

Nine days from Srinagar to Kanyakumari

Wego's second achievement was a 4,023 km expedition connecting two ends of the country. The vehicle departed from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 27, 2026, before reaching Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on November 5. The journey took nine days.

This makes it the first electric three-wheeler to complete the Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari route, as recognised by the two record organisations. Narvijay Yadav, an adjudicator representing both bodies, accompanied the expedition at its starting point in Srinagar. Fellow adjudicator Sanjay Bhola attended the final leg in Kanyakumari.

Records receive dual recognition

The India Book of Records has been documenting achievements for over 19 years and is registered with the Government of India. Its affiliation with the Asia Book of Records follows the Asian Protocol of Records, established through a consensus among national record book editors at a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The Asia Book of Records brings together achievements documented by national record organisations in India, Vietnam, Indo-China, Laos and Nepal, among others. Its database contains 40,000 entries. Certificates for Wego's two achievements will be issued jointly by the organisations.

Sumeet Narang, President of Marketing at Bajaj Auto, said, “These two record-setting achievements demonstrate the range and endurance we aim to deliver. The recognition of both records by the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records further validates WEGO's Maha-range proposition."

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