Chinese-owned British automaker MG has hiked the price of its smallest electric car offering, the Comet EV , with select variants becoming costlier by up to ₹10,000. Additionally, the second price hike of the micro EV follows an earlier revision of up to ₹17,000. However, for buyers opting for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model, the prices of the top-spec variants under this scheme have been reduced by up to ₹10,000.

MG Comet EV receives its second price revision this year, with select variants getting costlier by ₹ 10,000, while top-spec BaaS variants become cheaper by the same amount

MG Comet EV: Variant-wise Price Hike

MG Comet's Executive, Excite, Excite FC (fast charging), Exclusive Dual Tone and Exclusive FC (fast charging) Dual Tone variants have received a price hike of ₹10,000. Meanwhile, the BaaS versions of the Exclusive Dual Tone and Exclusive FC Dual Tone have become cheaper by ₹10,000.

Following the latest revision, the MG Comet EV's ex-showroom prices, including the battery cost, range between ₹7.90 lakh and ₹10.17 lakh. Buyers opting for the BaaS ownership model can purchase the electric hatchback at an upfront price ranging from ₹4.99 lakh to ₹7.26 lakh, with an additional battery usage charge of ₹3.3 per km.

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MG Comet EV: Features and Battery Pack

The MG Comet is a four-seat compact electric hatchback that comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering, manual air conditioning, power windows, a four-speaker audio system, a reverse parking camera and a manually adjustable inside rear-view mirror.

Powering the electric hatchback is a 17.3 kWh battery pack paired with a front-wheel-drive electric motor producing 41 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The micro EV supports 3.3 kW and 7 kW AC charging options.

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