Volkswagen Tayron R-Line colour options detailed ahead of 2026 launch

Volkswagen has revealed the full colour palette for the upcoming Tayron R-Line, its flagship three-row SUV for India. Buyers will be able to choose from seven exterior colour schemes, each highlighting a different side of the Tayron’s premium and sporty character. The colour palette includes sleek, understated hues as well as more expressive shades, giving buyers a range of options when the SUV goes on sale in 2026.

Buyers can choose from 7 colour schemes: Ultra Violet Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx Mother of Pearl Effect, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Nightshade Blue Metallic.

Ultra Violet Metallic

The most striking option in the lineup is Ultra Violet Metallic, a bold hue that adds a sporty edge to the Tayron R-Line. This colour is likely to appeal to buyers who wish to stand out among other owners in the premium SUV space.

Grenadilla Black Metallic

For those who prefer a more understated look, Grenadilla Black Metallic offers a deep, glossy black finish that complements the SUV’s muscular proportions and chrome accents. This shade adds to the SUV’s road presence and pairs well with the R-Line exterior detailing.

Oryx Mother of Pearl Effect

Oryx Mother of Pearl Effect is a premium white hue with a pearlescent finish, bringing a touch of sophistication to the Tayron’s clean surfaces. It highlights the SUV’s contoured body panels, bringing a more elegant and upmarket appearance.

Dolphin Grey Metallic

Dolphin Grey Metallic brings a modern, urban feel to the Tayron R-Line. This is a muted grey tone works well with the SUV’s sporty character without appearing too mainstream.

Oyster Silver Metallic

Another elegant colour option is Oyster Silver Metallic, which offers a lighter, metallic silver finish with blue undertones that appear depending on the lighting conditions. This shade maintains a timeless appeal and caters to those seeking something more interesting than a plain white SUV.

Cipressino Green Metallic

For those who wish to ditch conventions even further, Cipressino Green Metallic adds a distinctive touch. The deep green shade brings out a unique identity and is likely to appeal to buyers tired of the usual monochrome choices.

Nightshade Blue Metallic

Lastly, we have Nightshade Blue Metallic, a vibrant blue that subtly shifts undertones in the light. This is among our picks for the best Tayron R-Line colour option, adding a sense of premium appeal without shedding the SUV’s natural sporty demeanour.

The Tayron R-Line is set to be Volkswagen’s flagship SUV in India, positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. It is based on the MQB EVO platform, features a longer wheelbase to accommodate a third row of seats, and is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive. With local assembly planned, pricing is expected to be more competitive than the Tiguan R-Line, placing the Tayron R-Line against rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor.

First Published Date: