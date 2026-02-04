Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun facelift: What’s changing?

The Volkswagen Taigun is getting its first facelift since its introduction in September 2021, and while the mid-size SUV has received a range of updates through the years, the upcoming version will carry the most comprehensive changes to the nameplate. The Taigun facelift is expected to follow in the footsteps of the facelifted Skoda Kushaq that was recently unveiled. With both SUVs sharing the same underpinnings, we expect similar enhancements from Volkswagen.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Updated visuals

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift was spotted testing in Maharashtra with revised front and rear fascias (@YouTube/The Fat Biker)

A camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun facelift was spotted testing in Maharashtra, hinting at updated fascias while the overall silhouette remains unchanged. The LED headlamps bring a sleeker look, connected by a single-piece upper grille with a slim LED lightbar running across. The bumpers have been revised with larger air vents, while the taillights resemble those of the Tiguan R-Line, aligning the SUV with Volkswagen’s global design ethos. Lastly, the SUV is expected to come riding on new alloy designs.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1451 cc 1451 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Expanded tech suite

On the tech front, the upcoming Taigun facelift will bring minor improvements that keep the SUV competitive within the segment. Like the new Kushaq, it is expected to carry a new display for the digital cluster, while the existing 10.1-inch infotainment gets updated with Google AI integration. Further features are expected to include a new panoramic sunroof for the top-spec variants, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Cabin amenities

The Taigun facelift cabin is expected to feature an updated digital instrument cluster and an enhanced infotainment system with Google AI integration

The new Taigun is expected to be updated with ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, while 2nd row passengers get treated with a rear seat massaging function. Features such as rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVMs, defoggers, and rear wipers are expected to become standardised across the entire range.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: New shades

As with every good facelift, the upcoming Taigun will likely bring an updated colour palette for both the exterior and its cabin. Although not much is known about these new shades, Volkswagen is expected to keep things fresh to attract younger buyers. For the cabin, expect new trim and upholstery options.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID.4 to launch in India late this year

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: New gearbox

At the rear, the Volkswagen Taigun gets a lightbar that runs across the width of the vehicle. (HT Auto/Paarth Khatri)

While the Taigun facelift will carry over the same mechanical package as the existing model, it is expected to be offered with a new 8-speed torque converter with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This is the same gearbox that has been added to the Kushaq lineup and is calibrated for Indian road conditions.

The SUV comes with two turbo-petrol engine options: the 1.0-litre unit makes 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque, while the range-topping 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine churns out 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: