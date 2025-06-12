Skoda Auto India aims for 2.5% market share in FY2026, outlines growth plan

Skoda Auto India has shared its growth plan for the current fiscal year (FY2026), as the automaker aims at a 2.5 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle space. The company outlined its plans for the coming year as Ashish Gupta took charge as the new Brand Director for Skoda Auto India. Previously at the helm of Volkswagen India, Gupta oversaw the success of the India 2.0 strategy with products like the Taigun and Virtus . He now leads Skoda India (part of SAVWIPL), inheriting the newly launched Kylaq and Kodiaq , along with the Kushaq and Slavia .

Skoda Kylaq Leads The Growth Story

The brand currently holds a 1.8 per cent market, which jumped from 0.8 per cent last yesr with the arrival of the Kylaq. Skoda is bullish about the subcompact SUV, its most accessible offering in India, to further drive the numbers. The automaker moved up as the seventh top-selling carmaker with the Kylaq’s success, and intends to hold on to the spot for a longer time. The automaker dispatched 20,000 units as of May 2025, since sales began in March, of which about 17,000 units have been delivered to customers. Skoda previously announced it planned to hit the one lakh sales mark this year and says it’s on track to achieve the figure.

The 2025 Skoda Superb will be launched in India in the next 18 months

More Sales & Service Touchpoints

Skoda is also ramping up its sales and service network. The company is looking to add 60 new touchpoints by the end of the year, taking the number to 350 outlets across 200 cities, up from the current 165 cities where the brand is present. Ashish Gupta further revealed that about 60 per cent of its new outlets will be in Tier II markets, which promise a higher growth potential, over Tier I cities. The Kylaq has also opened the brand to a newer customer base, with several customers being first-time Skoda buyers.

Speaking at the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “India is the most important growth market for Škoda Auto outside Europe. We are focused on building a strong, future-ready brand with strength of purpose, clarity of vision, and agility of execution. Our product offensive strategy is in tune with evolving consumer needs and aspirations, fuelling our journey of progress. We are getting closer to customers, strategically expanding our network, and reinforcing our legacy of quality, safety, and value. With the wheels in motion across all our business imperatives, 2025 will be the year where we significantly strengthen the brandand surge ahead in India."

New Product Offensive Planned

SUVs will continue to lead the way for Skoda India. The company will focus on the Kylaq and Kodiaq for now, while also work on reviving demand for the Kushaq, which has seen a dip in volumes with the arrival of its younger sibling. A deep facelift has been planned for the Kushaq with the model currently in its fourth year of the lifecycle. Meanwhile, the Slavia continues to hold the stead as the only sedan in the lineup, but will soon be joined by the new-generation Superb that was showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January. The diesel variant could be considered for India. The automaker also has the new-gen Octavia RS in the works that will arrive at a later date. Both models are likely to be full imports with prices closer to ₹50 lakh.

Furthermore, Skoda Auto India will concentrate on bringing customers via the pre-owned business. It plans to strengthen the vertical, while also tap into the potential with rural and corporate channels. The automaker also says it has worked on reducing the maintenance cost on its cars, further working on making its cars more accessible.

