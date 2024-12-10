Second-gen Honda Amaze will continue to be on sale alongside the new-gen model

Honda Cars India recently launched the third-generation Amaze subcompact sedan. The new-generation version has received all-new styling, more features, and a more upmarket cabin while retaining the same but updated mechanicals. HT Auto can now confirm that the second-generation Amaze will continue to be on sale alongside the new-generation model for the foreseeable future.

Sales of second-gen Honda Amaze to continue

This won’t be the first time Honda has kept the old and new generation models on sale alongside each other. The fourth-gen and fifth-gen City sedans were on sale together for a sizeable period before the automaker finally pulled the plug on the older model. One of the key reasons for the same has been the different price points available for either offering.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG RC-6 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Honda Amaze launched at ₹8 lakh in India. Most affordable car with ADAS tech

The new Honda Amaze comes with several updates and additional features in its third-generation avatar, which are missing in the second-gen model. The latter is also about ₹ 80,000 cheaper in comparison for the entry trims.

The second-gen Honda Amaze has a more accessible starting price of ₹7.19 lakh, against the new Amaze which starts from ₹8 lakh onwards. It also tops out at ₹9.95 lakh for the top-spec automatic, against the new top-spec variant priced at ₹10.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

This delta will help Honda have a two-pronged approach in the subcompact sedan category that has some heavyweights like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. Notably, the former two models are extremely popular with fleet operators, which form the bulk of the sales, not to mention the availability of CNG options with all three rivals. Honda does not offer a CNG option for its cars in India, which could bring a sizeable chunk of volume to the brand, should it pursue the same.

Not just Honda but Maruti Suzuki is following a similar strategy for the new-generation Dzire, which will be sold alongside the older-gen model. The difference though is that the older Dzire will be relegated to fleet buyers under the Dzire Tour moniker, ensuring a competitive price tag. Moreover, it also allows the automaker to position the new model as a more upmarket offering to private customers.

Watch: Honda Amaze 2024 launched | Most affordable car with ADAS | Price, features, mileage | First Look

Third-Gen Honda Amaze: Highlights

The third-gen Honda Amaze is well-equipped with many of its features available as standard including the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s also the first car in the segment to get Level 2 ADAS and also the most affordable car in India currently to come with the safety suite.

Many of these are missing on the older Amaze but the car continues to be a comfortable offering, especially for first-time buyers looking for a premium and spacious entry sedan. The Honda Amaze is powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 89 bhp and 110 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic.

Second-gen Honda Amaze Offers

For those looking to get the second-gen Honda Amaze in December, the Japanese carmaker has rolled out several offers on the sedan. The Amaze E variant gets benefits up to ₹62,000, while the S trim gets benefits up to ₹72,000. The Amaze VX gets benefits worth up to ₹1.12 lakh. Please check with your preferred Honda dealership for the final prices.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: