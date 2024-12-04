2024 Honda Amaze launched at 8 lakh in India. Most affordable car in India with ADAS tech

Honda has launched the Amaze facelift at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The new Honda Amaze comes fitted with a segment-first ADAS suite and a refreshed design. It gets multiple modern features making it compete with others in the segment. The new compact sedan will continue to rival the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura .

The Honda Amaze will get three trims starting with the V trim level. The other trims will be namely VX and ZX which gets the Honda sensing features. Since 2013, Honda has At the launch event, Takuya Tsumura, the President and CEO of Honda Cars India also confirmed that the brand will add 3 new models by FY 26-27 in the country.

2024 Honda Amaze: Design

The Honda Amaze gets a refreshed design with its fascia resembling the latest Honda SUV, the Elevate. The front bumper is bold and squarish in shape and holds the LED projectors for the fog lamps. The headlamps get LED Bi-Projector lenses with a chrome garnish in between similar to the Honda Elevate as well. The newly designed grille gets an overall hexagonal shape and features a hexagonal pattern with the Honda logo placed at the centre. The large ORVMs seem like they've been borrowed from the Elevate as well.

At the rear, the compact sedan gets LED tail lamps which seem to have taken influence from the new generation Honda City. However, the detailing of this tail lamp is a bit different. The brake lights now have three vertical slats instead of the horizontal ones seen in the Honda City. Moreover, the new Amaze also gets a new rear bumper with four sensors and the rearview camera is hidden under the boot lid. The boot size of the Amaze has now been increased to 416 litres. Glancing at the side of the Amaze one may notice its redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels along with its 172 mm of ground clearance.

Honda will also offer multiple additional accessories with the Amaze.

2024 Honda Amaze: Features and safety

In terms of features, the new Amaze now gets a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto as standard. This unit is the same one which is also seen on the V and VX variants of the Honda Elevate. The sedan now also gets the Honda Sensing ADAS suite seen on the Honda City and the Honda Elevate. This makes the 2024 Amaze, the first compact sedan in the segment to get safety features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist. Just like the other models of the Honda Cars India lineup, the ADAS system on the Amaze will be camera-based.

There is a new 7-inch semi-digital driver's information cluster and other notable changes to the cabin include a rear AC vent. The AC blower motor has also been increased with the addition of a new 2.5 HEPA filter. However, the Amaze 2024 does not get an electric sunroof which the Dzire now comes with.

The Amaze gets the same instrument cluster as seen on the Honda Elevate (reinforced safety variant),

2024 Honda Amaze: Engine

Under the hood, the new Honda Amaze gets the same 1,200 cc, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit produces 89 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. The engine comes mated with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission option.

The engine of the Amaze remains the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder as before and gets the same tune too.

The claimed fuel efficiency of the Honda Amaze stands at 19.46 kmpl for the CVT transmission whereas the manual transmission will give a claimed fuel economy of ₹18.65 kmpl

2024 Honda Amaze: Variants and pricing

The Honda Amaze will be offered in three variants including V, VX and ZX variants. The entry-level V trim has been priced at ₹8 lakh, the VX will cost ₹9.10 lakh and the top-spec ZX variant will set you back ₹9.69 lakh (all pricing ex-showroom).

2024 Honda Amaze: Warranty and availability

Honda is offering a 3-year and unlimited kilometres warranty as standard with the Honda Amaze whereas the extended warranty pack is available for 7 years and unlimited kilometres. The Japanese carmaker is also offering an anytime warranty of up to 10 years and roadside assistance. Honda has said that the Amaze will be available for test drives and deliveries will start with immediate effect.

