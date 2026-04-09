Mercedes-Benz India FY26 sales at 19,363 units; top-end luxury segment grows 16%

Mercedes-Benz India reported its highest-ever annual sales of 19,363 units in FY2025-26, marking a marginal increase over 18,928 units sold in the previous fiscal year.

The German luxury carmaker showed steady growth in Q1 2026, with sales rising 7 per cent year-on-year to 5,131 units, compared to the 4,775 units sold in the same period last year.

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Performance was driven largely by strong demand for the brand’s top-end luxury portfolio. This segment witnessed a 16 per cent growth during FY2025-26 and accounted for 27 per cent of the total sales. In the first quarter alone, the segment saw a sharp 25 per cent increase, supported by sustained demand for models such as the S-Class, the Maybach range, EQS SUV, and the AMG lineup.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continued to gain traction within the top-end segment, accounting for 20 per cent of Mercedes’ total volumes. Notably, the high-end electric models priced above ₹1.4 crore recorded an 85 per cent YoY growth during the fiscal year, led by the EQS SUV, which emerged as the brand’s highest-selling EV in India.

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The core segment, comprising models such as the C-Class, long-wheelbase E-Class, GLC, and GLE, played a key role in driving volumes across both the fiscal year and the first quarter of 2026. The E-Class LWB remains the highest-selling luxury car in the country, with strong demand across variants.

In contrast, the entry-level luxury segment declined by 18 per cent during FY2025-26, reflecting a broader shift towards lower-priced models supported by incentives. Mercedes-Benz maintained its focus on higher-spec, value-focused offerings rather than pursuing volumes in this segment.

Alongside the sales update, Mercedes-Benz also introduced two new AMG models in India. The AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition 4MATIC+ is priced at ₹87 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition is priced at ₹1.52 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition 4MATIC+ – Key Specifications

Specification Details Engine 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder Power 421 hp Torque 500 Nm 0-100 kmph 3.9 seconds Top Speed 270 kmph

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition – Key Specifications

Specification Details Engine 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder Power 435 hp Torque 520 Nm 0-100 kmph 5.3 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph

Looking ahead, the carmaker plans to expand its retail footprint with over 20 new outlets in 2026, including entry into new markets such as Visakhapatnam and Varanasi. The expansion will be supported by an investment of more than ₹450 crore from franchise partners.

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