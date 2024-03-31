SupraUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
The Toyota GR Supra is a Sports car launched in 2019 from the Japanese manufacturer’s performance division called Gazoo Racing. This marked the revival of the iconic Supra nameplate in its fifth-generation form and it was developed in partnership with BMW. The GR Supra shares its platform and several parts with the fifth-generation BMW Z4 and derives its 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine from the German automaker as well. The GR Supra was given a model year update for 2025 which saw its four-cylinder engine option getting dropped. 

Toyota GR Supra Price: 

The Toyota GR Supra is priced starting from $56,250 (approximately 47.48 lakh) for the base 3.0 variant. Toyota further offers the 3.0 Premium variant which is priced starting at $59,400 (approximately 50.14 lakh)

Toyota Supra Specifications and Features

Body TypeCoupe
Mileage13.2 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Look is amazing as expected. Nice performance.Very affordable price in India . Not Over Hyped.Nice colour.By: Shrikant (Mar 31, 2024)
