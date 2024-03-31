The Toyota GR Supra is priced starting from $56,250 (approximately ₹47.48 lakh) for the base 3.0 variant. Toyota further offers the 3.0 Premium variant which is priced starting at $59,400 (approximately ₹50.14 lakh)

The Toyota GR Supra is a Sport s car launched in 2019 from the Japanese manufacturer’s performance division called Gazoo Racing. This marked the revival of the iconic Supra nameplate in its fifth-generation form and it was developed in partnership with BMW . The GR Supra shares its platform and several parts with the fifth-generation BMW Z4 and derives its 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine from the German automaker as well. The GR Supra was given a model year update for 2025 which saw its four-cylinder engine option getting dropped.

Introduction:

Toyota GR Supra Price:

The Toyota GR Supra is priced starting from $56,250 (approximately ₹47.48 lakh) for the base 3.0 variant. Toyota further offers the 3.0 Premium variant which is priced starting at $59,400 (approximately ₹50.14 lakh)

When was the Toyota Supra Launched?

The first generation of the Toyota Supra was introduced in 1978 as the Toyota Celica Supra. It was largely based on the Celica liftback, with the front panels being stretched out to accommodate the larger inline-six cylinder engine. The third generation model saw the Celica and the Supra part ways as the latter retained its rear-wheel drive layout. Power was upped with the help of a 3.0-litre naturally aspirated inline-six that made 200 bhp.

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra was launched in 1993, and it was the result of a massive redesign that saw the automaker shifting its focus towards making a high-performance car. This generation model had a more streamlined design and featured two new engines. The naturally aspirated 2JZ-GE made 220 bhp and 285 Nm of torque. The twin-turbocharged model made 276 bhp and 431 Nm of torque for the Japanese markets.



The fifth-generation Supra came after a gap of 17 years and was launched in January 2019 as the GR Supra from the Gazoo Racing performance division. The GR Supra was made in partnership with BMW and shares its platform and several parts with the fifth-generation Z4. The car was offered with both four-cylinder and six-cylinder engine options, but the 2025 update saw the smaller unit getting dropped.

How Many Variants of the Toyota Supra are Available?

The 2025 Toyota GR Supra is available in two variants, which are the base 3.0 and the 3.0 Premium. There are no sub-variants, and both versions feature the same 3.0-litre single-turbo six-cylinder unit and the Adaptable Variable Sport suspension. Both get 14-way heated power-adjustable seats with driver-side memory function. The Premium treats its occupants with black leather-trimmed sports seats. This variant further brings a 12-speaker JBL HiFi surround system and gets its Brembo fixed-caliper discs painted in red with the iconic Supra logo. The Premium variant further features sport pedals, qi-compatible wireless charging tray, a full-colour heads-up display, and a touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What colour options are available with the Toyota Supra?

The Toyota Supra is available in four colour schemes, which include Stratosphere, Absolute Zero, Nocturnal, and Renaissance Red.

What Features are Available in the Toyota Supra?

The Toyota Supra is equipped with a host of advanced features, including a high-resolution 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster that has a large, three-dimensional tachometer in the centre. The base variant brings an 8.8-inch infotainment display while the Premium variant features a touchscreen display of the same size and this offers wireless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The base variant gets a 10-speaker audio system and the Premium is treated with a 14-speaker, 500W JBL HiFi surround sound system. The Supra’s cabin features a carbon fibre interior trim with Alcantara upholstery in the base variant and black leather-trimmed sports seats in the Premium. Both variants get 14-way heated power-adjustable seats with the driver getting the memory functionality.

The 2025 Toyota GR Supra has a broad range of safety features as well, and this includes a rearview camera, TPMs, ABS with Brake Assist and Traction Control. The list expands to include Hill Start Assist Control, Pre-Collission and Pedestrian Detection, lane driving aids, and a stability control program.

What are the Engine, Performance, and Specifications of the Toyota Supra?

The GR Supra is currently powered by a BMW-derived turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that delivers 382 bhp and 498 Nm of torque. This engine can either be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual. The GR Supra offers a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of 3.9 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

What is the Toyota Supra Mileage?

The Toyota GR Supra is not intended to offer the best fuel economy as a sports car, and as a result, it offers a mileage of approximately 9.78 kmpl in city driving conditions.

What is the Ground Clearance and Boot Space of the Toyota Supra?

As a dedicated sports car, the Supra prioritises performance and handling over practicality. While the ground clearance is relatively low at just 4.7 inches, it offers a low centre of gravity, contributing to its agile and responsive nature. The boot space is limited to approximately 288.8 litres, making it sufficient for daily needs but not extraordinary.

What is the Seating Capacity of the Toyota Supra?

The Toyota Supra is a two-seater sports car, designed to provide a focused driving experience.

What is the Safety Rating of the Toyota Supra?

The fifth-generation Supra comes with a broad range of safety features for 2025 and this includes a rearview camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Brake Assist and Traction Control. The car further includes Hill Start Assist Control, pre-collission and pedestrian detection, lane driving aids, and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC).

What Cars Does the Toyota Supra Rival in its Segment?

The Toyota GR Supra competes with other premium sports cars, such as the BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Cayman, and Nissan Z.