Toyota GR Supra gets a V8, but you won't be allowed to drive it. Here's the catch

The Toyota GR Supra is heading into its final production year, but the Japanese car manufacturer doesn't want to send off the model quietly. While the road- go ing version is readying for retirement, there is a track-focused version making plenty of noise. The Toyota GR Supra has received a naturally aspirated V8 engine and a race-ready design. Disappointingly, this V8-powered GR Supra won't be available on a dealer lot, but built specifically for Australia's Supercars Championship in 2026, where it will compete with rivals like Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang V8.

The V8-powered Toyota GR Supra will draw power from a reworked 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine, which is the same all-aluminium quad-cam unit used in the Lexus LC 500, RC F and the 2019 Dakar-winning HiLux rally truck. However, the engine has been specially modified for the Supra. The auto OEM teased the project in 2025 for the first time. Toyota has teased the car recently with a short clip on Instagram.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Toyota Supra 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 85 - 95 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Land Rover Range Rover Velar 1997 cc 1997 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 87.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo XC60 1969 cc 1969 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 71.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 2993 cc 2993 cc Petrol Petrol ₹80 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched Audi Q7 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 90.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLC 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 76.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Toyota Australia has revealed how quickly the automaker decided on the V8 layout. A six-cylinder configuration was only considered for about a minute. It comes as a notable shift from the road-spec GR Supra, which has always used BMW-sourced engines, including a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine.

Toyota GR Supra GEN3 supercar is not just about a V8 engine

The Toyota GR Supra Gen3 supercar is not just about a powerful V8 engine, but an aggressive aero kit and upgrades with a racing chassis. Along with the new powerplant, the GR Supra gets a custom body kit designed by Toyota Australia, which sets it apart from other racing versions. The GR Supra comes with a more prominent splitter, wider fenders, and a large rear wing. Also, there is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels shod in slick tyres, and beefier AP Racing brakes, while other chassis and modifications remain under wraps for now.

Toyota has revealed that the supercar will be produced in an ultra-limited number of six units only. Two will be fielded by Walkinshaw Andretti United, while the remaining four go to Brad Jones Racing. These cars will compete against V8-powered versions of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in the Supercars Championship.

Toyota GR Supra GEN3's first prototype is set to appear in Sydney on September 1st, ahead of its dynamic debut at the Bathurst 1000 race from October 9-12.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: