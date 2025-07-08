Latest Updates on Toyota Hilux: The Mighty Pickup

The Toyota Hilux is a five-seater 4x4 pickup truck with a rugged aesthetic and premium features. Launched in India in March 2022, the Hilux stands out not just for its capabilities but also for its luxurious appeal. The pickup truck is built on the versatile IMV-2 platform, sharing foundations with the popular Innova Crysta and Fortuner, promising reliability and durability. The Hilux was designed to cater to both urban and adventurous spirits, so whether you're hauling cargo through city streets or tackling off-road challenges, this vehicle delivers on all fronts. It boasts a commanding road presence, highlighted by its bold stance, sporty finish, and contemporary design. Equipped with a plethora of high-end features, the Toyota Hilux is priced from ₹30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants.

Toyota Hilux Price

The pricing of the Toyota Hilux makes it quite competitive in its segment. The base variant is priced at ₹30.40 lakh, while the higher-end options push the price up to ₹37.90 lakh. Below is a breakdown of the variants and their respective pricing: STD 4X4 MT at ₹30.40 lakh, High 4X4 MT at ₹37.15 lakh, and High 4X4 AT at ₹37.90 lakh. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

Toyota Hilux Launch Date

The Toyota Hilux was officially launched in India on March 31, 2022. In recent events, Toyota showcased the new Hilux Black Edition at the Auto Expo 2025 and it received an all-new black paint scheme with black alloy wheels and a matching interior. While the changes were purely cosmetic, this new edition brings a muscular and bold look to the pickup truck.

Toyota Hilux Variants

The Toyota Hilux is available in three robust variants, each offering distinct features and capabilities. The entry-level STD MT is priced at ₹30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with all safety, connected tech, and off-road features as standard. It features halogen headlamps and taillamps with LED DRLs and rides on alloys with a machined finish. It is limited to manual air conditioning and fabric seats.

The High MT variant is available with a six-speed iMT and the High AT gets a six-speed automatic gearbox. These variants, priced from ₹37.15 lakh (ex-showroom), add on features such as LED light units all around and chrome-finished electric ORVMs. These variants further include dual-zone auto climate control, leather seat upholstery, and a power-adjustable driver's seat.

Toyota Hilux Design and Exterior

The exterior of the 2023 Toyota Hilux features a bold trapezoidal grille, flanked by sweeping LED headlights that provide a formidable front profile. The vehicle stands on 18-inch alloy wheels, with a muscular stance. The Hilux’s robust rear end is accentuated by LED rear combination tail lights. Moreover, the flared black bumpers and chrome garnished door handles lend a premium feel, making the Hilux as appealing parked in the driveway as it is on a rugged trail. Overall, the design speaks to its off-road capability while incorporating elements that enhance its on-road presence, making it a versatile choice.

Toyota Hilux Interior

Inside, the Toyota Hilux continues to impress with its interior which in the top variants is upholstered in leather with metallic accents. The centrepiece of the dashboard is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with compatibility for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, providing seamless integration with smartphones. Additional features like dual-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a comprehensive audio system further enhance the cabin's appeal. The cabin layout provides ample legroom and storage compartments for belongings.

Toyota Hilux Engine Options

The Toyota Hilux is available with one diesel engine option. This 2.8-litre inline four-cylinder unit is capable of producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox options. In the six-speed AT variant, the torque figure is increased to 500 Nm. The Hilux is available in 4WD with High (H4) and Low (L4) range.

Toyota Hilux Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Hilux provides a fuel efficiency figure that hovers between 10-13 kmpl. The fuel efficiency figures can vary based on driving conditions and habits.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern with the Toyota Hilux, which is equipped with an array of features to ensure peace of mind on every journey. It comes standard with seven SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Traction Control (TC) to keep you stable in challenging conditions. Additional features include a rear parking sensor, tyre angle monitor, and ABS. The robust build quality and high safety ratings underline the Hilux's commitment to occupant protection, making it a safe choice for both city driving and off-road adventures.