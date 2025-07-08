HiluxPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Toyota Hilux Front Left Side
TOYOTA Hilux

Launched in Mar 2022

4.0
1 Review
₹30.4 - 37.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hilux Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc

Hilux: 2755.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 13.18 kmpl

Hilux: 10-12 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 169.44 bhp

Hilux: 201.0 bhp

Toyota Hilux Latest Updates

Latest Updates on Toyota Hilux: The Mighty Pickup

The Toyota Hilux is a five-seater 4x4 pickup truck with a rugged aesthetic and premium features. Launched in India in March 2022, the Hilux stands out not just for its capabilities but also for its luxurious appeal. The pickup truck is built on the versatile IMV-2 platform, sharing foundations with the popular Innova Crysta and Fortuner, promising reliability and durability. The Hilux was designed to cater to both urban and adventurous spirits, so whether you're hauling cargo through city streets or tackling off-road challenges, this vehicle delivers on all fronts. It boasts a commanding road presence, highlighted by its bold stance, sporty finish, and contemporary design. Equipped with a plethora of high-end features, the Toyota Hilux is priced from 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants.

Toyota Hilux Price

The pricing of the Toyota Hilux makes it quite competitive in its segment. The base variant is priced at 30.40 lakh, while the higher-end options push the price up to 37.90 lakh. Below is a breakdown of the variants and their respective pricing: STD 4X4 MT at 30.40 lakh, High 4X4 MT at 37.15 lakh, and High 4X4 AT at 37.90 lakh. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

Toyota Hilux Launch Date

The Toyota Hilux was officially launched in India on March 31, 2022. In recent events, Toyota showcased the new Hilux Black Edition at the Auto Expo 2025 and it received an all-new black paint scheme with black alloy wheels and a matching interior. While the changes were purely cosmetic, this new edition brings a muscular and bold look to the pickup truck. 

Toyota Hilux Variants

The Toyota Hilux is available in three robust variants, each offering distinct features and capabilities. The entry-level STD MT is priced at 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with all safety, connected tech, and off-road features as standard. It features halogen headlamps and taillamps with LED DRLs and rides on alloys with a machined finish. It is limited to manual air conditioning and fabric seats. 

The High MT variant is available with a six-speed iMT and the High AT gets a six-speed automatic gearbox. These variants, priced from 37.15 lakh (ex-showroom), add on features such as LED light units all around and chrome-finished electric ORVMs. These variants further include dual-zone auto climate control, leather seat upholstery, and a power-adjustable driver's seat.  

Toyota Hilux Design and Exterior

The exterior of the 2023 Toyota Hilux features a bold trapezoidal grille, flanked by sweeping LED headlights that provide a formidable front profile. The vehicle stands on 18-inch alloy wheels, with a muscular stance. The Hilux’s robust rear end is accentuated by LED rear combination tail lights. Moreover, the flared black bumpers and chrome garnished door handles lend a premium feel, making the Hilux as appealing parked in the driveway as it is on a rugged trail. Overall, the design speaks to its off-road capability while incorporating elements that enhance its on-road presence, making it a versatile choice.

Toyota Hilux Interior

Inside, the Toyota Hilux continues to impress with its interior which in the top variants is upholstered in leather with metallic accents. The centrepiece of the dashboard is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with compatibility for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, providing seamless integration with smartphones. Additional features like dual-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a comprehensive audio system further enhance the cabin's appeal. The cabin layout provides ample legroom and storage compartments for belongings. 

Toyota Hilux Engine Options

The Toyota Hilux is available with one diesel engine option. This 2.8-litre inline four-cylinder unit is capable of producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox options. In the six-speed AT variant, the torque figure is increased to 500 Nm. The Hilux is available in 4WD with High (H4) and Low (L4) range. 

Toyota Hilux Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Hilux provides a fuel efficiency figure that hovers between 10-13 kmpl. The fuel efficiency figures can vary based on driving conditions and habits. 

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern with the Toyota Hilux, which is equipped with an array of features to ensure peace of mind on every journey. It comes standard with seven SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Traction Control (TC) to keep you stable in challenging conditions. Additional features include a rear parking sensor, tyre angle monitor, and ABS. The robust build quality and high safety ratings underline the Hilux's commitment to occupant protection, making it a safe choice for both city driving and off-road adventures.

Toyota Hilux Alternatives

Citroen C5 Aircross

39.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check Offers
HiluxvsC5 Aircross

Toyota Fortuner

36.05 - 52.34 Lakhs
Check Offers
HiluxvsFortuner

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
Check Offers
HiluxvsMU-X

MG Gloster

39.56 - 44.74 Lakhs
Check Offers
HiluxvsGloster

Hyundai Tucson

29.27 - 36.04 Lakhs
Check Offers
HiluxvsTucson

Force Motors Urbania

30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs
Check Offers
HiluxvsUrbania

Toyota Hilux Variants

Hilux STD 4X4 MT₹30.4 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger: Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Check Offers
Hilux High 4X4 MT₹37.15 Lakhs*
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger: Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Check Offers
Hilux High 4X4 AT₹37.9 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Visual Display
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Wireless Charger: Optional
Hill Hold Control: Yes
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Check Offers
Hilux Black Edition₹37.9 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Wireless Charger: Optional
Hill Hold Control
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Leather
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Toyota Hilux Expert Review

4 out of 5

Pros

Massive road presenceExtreme off-road capabilitiesRobust build quality

Cons

Rather basic cabinBumpy ride quality on conventional roads

Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does the eight-generation Toyota Hilux live up to the expectations?

The ruggedly robust built of the Hilux is such that many claim it can outlive its owners. In a world fast being taken over by electric vehicles, here is a vehicle that - even when standing still - seems to care two hoots. Give it a road, great. Deprive it of one, still great. The mammoth proportions of the Toyota Hilux are only outmatched by the sheer scale of expectations from it, regardless of the conditions. We reached Rishikesh recently to meet this beast in its natural habitat and here's our first-drive take on it.

READ MORE

Toyota Hilux Images

Toyota Hilux Colours

Toyota Hilux is available in the 5 Colours in India.

White pearl crystal shine
Grey metallic
Silver metallic
Super white
Emotional red

Toyota Hilux Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypePickup Truck
Max Torque420-500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage10 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine2755 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
Max Speed185 Kmph
Toyota Hilux comparison with similar cars

Toyota Hilux
Citroen C5 Aircross
Toyota Fortuner
Isuzu MU-X
MG Gloster
Hyundai Tucson
Force Motors Urbania
₹30.4 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹39.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹36.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹33.23 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹39.56 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹29.27 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹30.51 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Power
201 bhp
Power
174 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
213 bhp
Power
184 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
478.5 Nm
Torque
416 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Length
5325 mm
Length
4500 mm
Length
4795 mm
Length
4825
Length
4985 mm
Length
4630 mm
Length
7010 mm
Height
1815 mm
Height
1710 mm
Height
1835 mm
Height
1860
Height
1867 mm
Height
1665 mm
Height
2550 mm
Width
1855 mm
Width
1969 mm
Width
1855 mm
Width
1860
Width
1926 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
2095 mm
Turning Radius
6.4 metres
Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
5.8
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
435 litres
Boot Space
580 litres
Boot Space
296 litres
Boot Space
235
Boot Space
343 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Pickup Truck
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Minivan
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Toyota Hilux Videos

Toyota unveils Hilux lifestyle utility vehicle in India
16 Mar 2022
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
1 Dec 2021

Toyota Hilux EMI

Select Variant:
STD 4X4 MT
2755 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 30.4 Lakhs*
STD 4X4 MT
2755 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹30.4 Lakhs*
High 4X4 MT
2755 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹37.15 Lakhs*
High 4X4 AT
2755 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹37.9 Lakhs*
Black Edition
2755 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹37.9 Lakhs*
EMI ₹56082.05/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Toyota Hilux User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
Best of traveling on off road
One of my route partners ? I love it! Best travelling experience in this car, it's in good condition and has thunderstorm-like power.By: Sanju (Jul 8, 2025)
Read Full Review
Toyota Hilux FAQs

What is the mileage of Toyota Hilux?

The Toyota Hilux offers a competitive mileage of 10 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Toyota Hilux?

The top variant of Toyota Hilux is the Black Edition providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Pickup Truck experience.

What is the seating capacity of Toyota Hilux?

Toyota Hilux is a 5 Seater Pickup Truck.

What are the fuel options available for Toyota Hilux?

The Toyota Hilux comes in diesel variant offering a mileage of 10 kmpl.

What are the key specifications of the Toyota Hilux?

The Toyota Hilux comes with 2755 engine. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 4 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

