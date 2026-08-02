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Toyota Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
43.30 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Toyota Hilux Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Hilux specs and features

Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic

Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic Prices

The Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹43.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Hilux offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic Colours

The Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Ash, Attitude Black, Emotional Red, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Sulphur Metallic, Super White.

Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic Specs & Features

The Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Cruise Control and Central Locking.

Toyota Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic Price

Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic

₹43.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
36,69,000
RTO
4,87,625
Insurance
1,72,938
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,30,063
EMI@93,070/mo
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Toyota Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (265/65R17)
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5320 mm
Wheelbase
3085 mm
Height
1815 mm
Width
1855 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
7 Airbags
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Sport, Normal, Eco

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Tail Lights
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes

Safety

Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Toyota Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic EMI
EMI83,763 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
38,97,056
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
38,97,056
Interest Amount
11,28,720
Payable Amount
50,25,776

Toyota Hilux other Variants

Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic

₹37.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,99,000
RTO
4,28,875
Insurance
1,54,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
37,83,189
EMI@81,315/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hilux GX 4WD Diesel Automatic

₹39.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,69,000
RTO
4,50,125
Insurance
1,61,370
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,80,995
EMI@85,567/mo
Add to Compare
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