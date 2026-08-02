|Engine
|2755 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹43.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hilux offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Ash, Attitude Black, Emotional Red, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Sulphur Metallic, Super White.
The Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.
The Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Cruise Control and Central Locking.