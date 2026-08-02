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Toyota Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
37.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Toyota Hilux Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Hilux specs and features

Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic

Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic Prices

The Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹37.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Hilux offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic Colours

The Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Ash, Attitude Black, Emotional Red, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Sulphur Metallic, Super White.

Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic Specs & Features

The Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Air Purifier and Sunglass Holder.

Toyota Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic Price

Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic

₹37.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
31,99,000
RTO
4,28,875
Insurance
1,54,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
37,83,189
EMI@81,315/mo
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Toyota Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (265/65R17)
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5320 mm
Wheelbase
3085 mm
Height
1815 mm
Width
1855 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
7 Airbags
Drive Modes Names
No

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No

Safety

Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Toyota Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic EMI
EMI73,184 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
34,04,870
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
34,04,870
Interest Amount
9,86,166
Payable Amount
43,91,036

Toyota Hilux other Variants

Hilux GX 4WD Diesel Automatic

₹39.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,69,000
RTO
4,50,125
Insurance
1,61,370
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,80,995
EMI@85,567/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic

₹43.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,69,000
RTO
4,87,625
Insurance
1,72,938
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,30,063
EMI@93,070/mo
Add to Compare
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