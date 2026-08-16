M.C. Mary Kom takes delivery of new Toyota Hilux in Delhi NCR

Six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist M.C. Mary Kom has taken delivery of the all-new Toyota Hilux in New Delhi NCR. The vehicle was handed over at a Toyota dealership on Independence Day, marking an association between the celebrated boxer and Toyota’s latest lifestyle pickup.

The ninth-generation Hilux was launched in India on July 28, 2026. The latest model retains its focus on off-road ability while adding changes aimed at improving comfort, technology and day-to-day usability.

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Toyota Hilux: Design

The new Hilux has been developed around what Toyota calls its “Tough & Agile" design philosophy. The exterior adopts a bold, upright stance inspired by the company’s Cyber Sumo design theme, emphasising strength and road presence. This translates into a design that is bulky yet modern. The SUV gets bulged shoulders and a fascia that stands out with gloss-black elements.

Toyota Hilux: Engine

Power comes from a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Hilux also gets Multi Terrain Select and Downhill Assist Control, with these systems designed to help the pickup deal with difficult driving conditions.

Toyota Hilux: Features

Beyond its off-road equipment, the new model also receives a technology-focused cabin. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a digital instrument cluster and connected car functions add to its equipment list.

Also Read : 2026 Toyota Hilux Review: First Impressions

Toyota Hilux: Safety equipment

Toyota has also concentrated on occupant protection and convenience. The new Hilux is equipped with a 360-degree camera and seven SRS airbags, along with Vehicle Stability Control.

The combination of rugged hardware, additional cabin technology and comfort-focused features is intended to broaden the Hilux’s role beyond challenging terrain. The pickup is positioned for buyers looking for a vehicle that can handle demanding conditions while also serving as an everyday vehicle.

Mary Kom’s delivery comes as Toyota seeks to build on the latest Hilux’s appeal in India, where the model combines its established pickup identity with a more technology-rich package.

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