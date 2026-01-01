|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|24.77 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Glanza S Petrol Automatic, equipped with a Z Series Engine and Automatic, is listed at ₹9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Glanza deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.77 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Glanza S Petrol Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Digital Teal Green, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Cafe White.
The Glanza S Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 81.80 bhp@5700rpm and 112.4 Nm@4500 rpm of torque.
In the Glanza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 10.63 Lakhs.
The Glanza S Petrol Automatic has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.