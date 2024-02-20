Saved Articles

Tata Punch On Road Price in Gulbarga

4 out of 5
6.73 - 10.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gulbarga
Punch Price in Gulbarga

Tata Punch on road price in Gulbarga starts from Rs. 6.73 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch top variant goes up to Rs. 7.81 Lakhs in Gulbarga. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Punch Pure MT₹ 6.73 Lakhs
Tata Punch Pure Rhythm Pack₹ 7.15 Lakhs
Tata Punch Adventure MT₹ 7.81 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Punch Variant Wise Price List in Gulbarga

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Pure MT
₹6.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,49,000
RTO
90,315
Insurance
33,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Gulbarga
6,73,476
Pure Rhythm Pack
₹7.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Adventure MT
₹7.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tata Punch Alternatives

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.11 Lakhs
Magnite Price in Gulbarga
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

6 - 11.23 Lakhs
Kiger Price in Gulbarga

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Punch News

Tata Punch competes against the Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.
From ESP to airbags: Tata Punch safety features detailed
20 Feb 2024
Tata Punch, which recently received its CNG as well as electric avatars, has stormed to the number one position among all SUVs sold in India taking the crown from the Nexon SUV.
Top 10 SUVs sold in January: Tata Punch takes crown from Nexon
12 Feb 2024
The Punch EV is offered with two battery pack options while the Citroen eC3 gets only one battery pack option
Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Which EV to go for?
11 Feb 2024
Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
9 Feb 2024
Punch EV is available in multiple colour options, two battery choices and with three personas or customisation levels.
Tata Punch EV, first drive review: An electric SUV to rule them all?
24 Jan 2024
View all
 Tata Punch News

Tata Punch Videos

Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
Tata Punch SUV will launch in India on October 20. It is expected to be priced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh onwards.
Tata Punch: First Drive Review
9 Oct 2021
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
13 Jan 2023
The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 will be officially launched on July 20. It will take on Tata Punch SUV among others.
Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
8 Jun 2022
View all
 

Tata Punch FAQs

In Gulbarga, the on-road price of the Tata Punch Pure MT is Rs 6,73,476.
The Tata Punch Pure MT will have RTO charges of Rs 90,315 in Gulbarga.
In Gulbarga, the insurance charges for the Tata Punch Pure MT will be Rs 33,661.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Punch in Gulbarga is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,49,000, RTO - Rs. 90,315, Insurance - Rs. 33,661, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Punch in ##cityName## as Rs. 6,73,476 .
The top model of the Tata Punch is the Tata Creative iRA Pack AMT, which costs Rs. 7,80,682 on the road in Gulbarga.
The on-road price of Tata Punch in Gulbarga starts at Rs. 6,73,476 and goes upto Rs. 7,80,682. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Tata Punch in Gulbarga will be Rs. 13,656. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

