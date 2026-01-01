The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger, featuring a 75 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 627 km MIDC Certified Range, is priced at ₹28.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 627 km MIDC Certified Range. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger is available in 4 colour options: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide.
The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger is powered by a 75 kWh battery pack that allows for 627 km MIDC Certified Range of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 504 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 27.7 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9e priced between ₹21.9 Lakhs - 31.25 Lakhs.
The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.