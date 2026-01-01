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Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
28.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger Prices

The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger, featuring a 75 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 627 km MIDC Certified Range, is priced at ₹28.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger Range

The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 627 km MIDC Certified Range. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger Colours

The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger is available in 4 colour options: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide.

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger Battery & Range

The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger is powered by a 75 kWh battery pack that allows for 627 km MIDC Certified Range of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 504 Nm of torque.

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 27.7 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9e priced between ₹21.9 Lakhs - 31.25 Lakhs.

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger Specs & Features

The Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.

Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger Price

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger

₹28.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,387
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,77,887
EMI@61,857/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
75 kWh
Electric Motor
Dual AC Induction Motors (Front Axle) & Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (Rear Axle) (One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle)
Driving Range
627 km MIDC Certified Range
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
504 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
313 bhp (Dual Motor), 155 bhp (Front Motor), 234 bhp (Rear Motor)
Drivetrain
AWD
Battery Type
Lithium Iron
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Front Suspension with McPherson Strut and Stabilizer bar with FDD & MTVL shockers
Rear Suspension
Independent Multilink Rear Suspension with Stabilizer bar with FDD & MTVL shockers
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4607 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
2132 mm
Width
1740 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Eco, City, Sport & Boost
Drive Modes Count
4
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date) Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date) Km

Off Road Capabilities

Crawl Control
Yes
Approach Angle
25.3 Degree
Water Wading Depth
600 mm
Departure Angle
26.4 Degree
Rampover Angle
16.6 Degree

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh 7.2kW Charger EMI
EMI55,671 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
25,90,098
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
25,90,098
Interest Amount
7,50,181
Payable Amount
33,40,279

Tata Harrier EV other Variants

Harrier EV Adventure 65

₹22.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
22,06,172
EMI@47,419/mo
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Close

Harrier EV Adventure S 65

₹23.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,29,000
RTO
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Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹23.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,29,000
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Insurance
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Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹23.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,79,000
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Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65

₹25.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,01,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,47,229
EMI@54,750/mo
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View breakup

Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹25.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,03,569
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,99,069
EMI@55,864/mo
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View breakup

Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75

₹26.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,24,675
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,70,175
EMI@57,392/mo
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View breakup

Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹27.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,26,603
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,22,103
EMI@58,509/mo
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View breakup

Harrier EV Fearless Plus AWD 75.0 kWh No Charger

₹28.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,30,459
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,25,959
EMI@60,741/mo
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View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered 75

₹29.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,34,316
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,29,816
EMI@62,973/mo
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View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹29.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
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RTO
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Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth

₹30.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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RTO
16,000
Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹30.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
29,04,000
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
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EMI@65,764/mo
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View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75

₹30.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
29,29,000
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
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EMI@66,322/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹31.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,42,028
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,37,528
EMI@67,438/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth

₹34.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,04,000
RTO
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Insurance
1,42,992
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,76,892
EMI@74,732/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹35.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,54,000
RTO
3,34,400
Insurance
1,44,920
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,33,820
EMI@75,956/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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