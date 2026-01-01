The Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC, featuring a 65 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 538 km, is priced at ₹25.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC is available in 4 colour options: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide.
The Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC is powered by a 65 kWh battery pack that allows for 538 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger(20-80%).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC include the Mahindra XEV 9e priced between ₹21.9 Lakhs - 31.25 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.
The Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Rear Wiper, Automatic Head Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.