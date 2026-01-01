hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsTataHarrier EVEmpowered 75 Stealth
Harrier EVPriceRangeSpecifications
Tata Harrier EV Front Left Side
1/19
Tata Harrier EV Front Left Side 1
2/19
Tata Harrier EV Rear Right Side
3/19
Tata Harrier EV Right Side View
4/19
Tata Harrier EV Headlight
5/19
Tata Harrier EV Front Left Side 2
View all Images
6/19

Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
29.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
60 Offers Available
Check Offers

Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth

Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth Prices

The Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth, featuring a 75 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 627 km, is priced at ₹29.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth Range

The Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth delivers a claimed single-charge range of 627 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth Colours

The Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth is available in 4 colour options: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide.

Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth Battery & Range

The Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth is powered by a 75 kWh battery pack that allows for 627 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger(20-80%).

Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth include the Mahindra XEV 9e priced between ₹21.9 Lakhs - 31.25 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.

Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth Specs & Features

The Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth Price

Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth

₹29.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,24,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,36,051
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,76,551
EMI@63,978/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
75 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
627 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
235 bhp, 315 Nm
Charging Time
25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger(20-80%)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multilink Rear Suspension with Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Independent Front Suspension with McPherson Strut and Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4607 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
1740 mm
Width
2132 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
502 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
540 Degree Camera (360 Degree with Transparent View)
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric with Gesture
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
5
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
14.53 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth EMI
EMI57,580 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
26,78,895
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
26,78,895
Interest Amount
7,75,899
Payable Amount
34,54,794

Tata Harrier EV other Variants

Harrier EV Adventure 65

₹22.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,10,021
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,75,521
EMI@48,910/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Harrier EV Adventure S 65

₹23.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,08,764
EMI@49,624/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹23.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,08,764
EMI@49,624/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹23.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,60,604
EMI@50,739/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65

₹25.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,625
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,16,125
EMI@54,081/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹25.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,67,965
EMI@55,196/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75

₹26.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,23,518
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,39,018
EMI@56,723/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹26.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,25,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,90,946
EMI@57,839/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered 75

₹28.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,33,159
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,98,659
EMI@62,303/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹29.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,35,087
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,50,587
EMI@63,420/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹30.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,73,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,37,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,27,440
EMI@65,071/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75

₹30.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,38,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,54,443
EMI@65,652/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹31.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,48,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,40,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,05,333
EMI@66,746/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth

₹31.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,74,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,41,835
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,32,335
EMI@67,326/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹31.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,23,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,43,725
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,96,225
EMI@68,699/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Tata Harrier EV Alternatives

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Harrier EVvsXEV 9e
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

19.95 - 30.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Harrier EVvsXEV 9S
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Harrier EVvsVF7
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Harrier EVvsBE 6
BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Harrier EVvsAtto 3

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details