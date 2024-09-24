Tata Curvv on road price in Saharanpur starts from Rs. 11.37 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Curvv top variant goes up to Rs. 13.51 Lakhs in Saharanpur.
Tata Curvv comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol and
Tata Curvv comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol and 1497 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT and the most priced model is Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT.
The Tata Curvv on road price in Saharanpur for 1199 cc to 1497 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 11.37 - 13.51 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Tata Curvv dealers and showrooms in Saharanpur for best offers.
Tata Curvv on road price breakup in Saharanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Curvv is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Saharanpur, Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Saharanpur and Honda HR-V starting at Rs. 14 Lakhs in Saharanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 11.37 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 12.71 Lakhs Tata Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 13.28 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 13.51 Lakhs
