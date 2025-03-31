What is the on-road price of Tata Curvv in Nalbari? The on-road price of Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Nalbari is Rs. 21.71 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Curvv in Nalbari? The RTO charges for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Nalbari amount to Rs. 1.95 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Tata Curvv in Nalbari? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Curvv in Nalbari is Rs. 23,379.

What are the insurance charges for Tata Curvv in Nalbari? The insurance charges for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Nalbari are Rs. 75,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.