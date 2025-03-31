hamburger icon
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataCurvvOn Road Price in Nalbari
CurvvSpecs & FeaturesImages

Tata Curvv On Road Price in Nalbari

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Tata Curvv Front Right Side
1/18
Tata Curvv Front Left Side
2/18
Tata Curvv Left Side View
3/18
Tata Curvv Rear Left View
4/18
Tata Curvv Grille
5/18
Tata Curvv Rear Parking Sensors Top View
View all Images
6/18
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10 - 19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nalbari
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Curvv Price in Nalbari

Tata Curvv on road price in Nalbari starts from Rs. 11.53 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Curvv top variant goes up to Rs. 21.71 Lakhs in Nalbari. Tata Curvv comes with a choice of 1497 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 11.53 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 12.65 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 13.25 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 13.46 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 14.02 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 14.37 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 14.37 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 14.58 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 15.17 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 15.16 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 15.72 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 15.73 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 15.74 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 16.07 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹ 16.05 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 16.30 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 16.30 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 16.85 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 16.87 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹ 17.19 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 17.42 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 17.44 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 18.01 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹ 18.31 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 18.54 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 18.57 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 19.14 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹ 20.01 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹ 20.02 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 20.27 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 20.28 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 21.75 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹ 21.71 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Curvv Variant Wise Price List in Nalbari

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹11.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
1,03,949
Insurance
49,550
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Nalbari)
11,52,999
EMI@24,782/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹12.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹13.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹13.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹14.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹14.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹14.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹14.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹15.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹15.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹15.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹15.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹15.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹16.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹16.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹16.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹16.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹16.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹16.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹17.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹17.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹17.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹18.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹18.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹18.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹18.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹18.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹19.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹20.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹20.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹20.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹20.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹21.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹21.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Tata Curvv Alternatives

Citroen Aircross

Citroen Aircross

8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aircross Price in Nalbari
Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Basalt Price in Nalbari
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
MG Astor

MG Astor

10 - 18.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Astor Price in Nalbari
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.76 - 14.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Jimny Price in Nalbari
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.91 - 16.93 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Elevate Price in Nalbari

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Curvv News

View all
 Tata Curvv News

Tata Curvv Videos

View all
 

Tata Curvv FAQs

The on-road price of Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Nalbari is Rs. 21.71 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Nalbari amount to Rs. 1.95 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Curvv in Nalbari is Rs. 23,379.
The insurance charges for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Nalbari are Rs. 75,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Nalbari includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 19.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.95 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 75,818, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 21.71 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

4.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

1.03 Cr
Check Latest Offers
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

62.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6.2 - 10.32 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

22 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

17 - 26 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details