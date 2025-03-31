Tata Curvv on road price in Nagercoil starts from Rs. 11.90 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Curvv top variant goes up to Rs. 23.40 Lakhs in Nagercoil.
Tata Curvv comes with a choice of 1497 cc Petrol and
Tata Curvv on road price in Nagercoil starts from Rs. 11.90 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Curvv top variant goes up to Rs. 23.40 Lakhs in Nagercoil.
Tata Curvv comes with a choice of 1497 cc Petrol and 1497 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT and the most priced model is Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA.
The Tata Curvv on road price in Nagercoil for 1199 cc to 1497 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 11.90 - 23.40 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Tata Curvv dealers and showrooms in Nagercoil for best offers.
Tata Curvv on road price breakup in Nagercoil includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Curvv is mainly compared to Citroen Aircross which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Nagercoil, Citroen Basalt which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Nagercoil and Nissan Juke starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Nagercoil.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 11.90 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 13.61 Lakhs Tata Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 14.22 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 14.48 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 15.07 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA ₹ 15.44 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 15.44 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 15.68 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 16.30 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA ₹ 16.30 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 16.90 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 16.90 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA ₹ 16.91 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT ₹ 17.26 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA ₹ 17.26 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 17.51 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA ₹ 17.52 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 18.12 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA ₹ 18.13 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT ₹ 18.48 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 18.76 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA ₹ 18.78 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA ₹ 19.38 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT ₹ 19.74 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 19.98 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA ₹ 19.99 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA ₹ 20.36 Lakhs Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA ₹ 20.60 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT ₹ 21.56 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA ₹ 21.57 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 21.81 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA ₹ 21.82 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA ₹ 23.40 Lakhs Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA ₹ 23.40 Lakhs
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025