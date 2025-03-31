What is the on-road price of Tata Curvv in Kangra? The on-road price of Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA in Kangra is Rs. 21.08 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Curvv in Kangra? The RTO charges for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA in Kangra amount to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Tata Curvv in Kangra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Curvv in Kangra is Rs. 22,276.

What are the insurance charges for Tata Curvv in Kangra? The insurance charges for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA in Kangra are Rs. 81,988, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.