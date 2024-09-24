Tata Curvv on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 11.87 Lakhs.
Tata Curvv on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 11.87 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Curvv top variant goes up to Rs. 14.10 Lakhs in Ernakulam.
Tata Curvv comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol and 1497 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT and the most priced model is Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT.
The Tata Curvv on road price in Ernakulam for 1199 cc to 1497 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 11.87 - 14.10 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Tata Curvv dealers and showrooms in Ernakulam for best offers.
Tata Curvv on road price breakup in Ernakulam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Curvv is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Ernakulam, Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Ernakulam and Honda HR-V starting at Rs. 14 Lakhs in Ernakulam.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 11.87 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 13.26 Lakhs Tata Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT ₹ 13.85 Lakhs Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 14.10 Lakhs
