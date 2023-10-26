Saved Articles

Renault Kiger On Road Price in Guntur

6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kiger Price in Guntur

Renault Kiger on road price in Guntur starts from Rs. 6.89 Lakhs. The on road price for Renault Kiger top variant goes up to Rs. 7.92 Lakhs in Guntur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone₹ 6.89 Lakhs
Renault Kiger RXL MT₹ 7.73 Lakhs
Renault Kiger RXE MT₹ 6.68 Lakhs
Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone₹ 7.92 Lakhs
...Read More

Renault Kiger Variant Wise Price List in Guntur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RXE MT Dual Tone
₹6.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,84,030
RTO
75,084
Insurance
28,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Guntur
6,88,521
EMI@14,799/mo
RXL MT
₹7.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
RXE MT
₹6.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
RXL MT Dual Tone
₹7.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
View more Variants

Renault Kiger News

Renault Kardian measures 4.12 metres in length.
Renault Kardian SUV unveiled globally, looks inspired by Kiger. Check it out
26 Oct 2023
The offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with benefits for private and corporate buyers, and special discounts for rural customers
Renault rolls out special offers for the festive season, benefits up to 65,000 on Kwid, Triber & Kiger
18 Oct 2023
Renault has introduced a new Urban Night limited edition versions of its popular models Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India.
Renault launches limited special editions of Kiger, Triber and Kwid ahead of festive season
1 Sept 2023
Renault Triber AMT with BS6 Phase II being delivered to a customer
Renault begins deliveries of BS6 Phase II Kiger, Triber AMT models
7 Jun 2023
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone
31 May 2023
Renault Kiger Videos

Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
15 Feb 2022
Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
Kiger may clearly have a similar face to Kwid but there's much happening elsewhere to give it its own unique identity. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Renault Kiger SUV: What is good, and what is not
2 Mar 2021
Renault Kiger SUV made its global debut in India on January 28.
Renault Kiger SUV unveiled: First look
29 Jan 2021
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Renault Kiger FAQs

The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT in Guntur is Rs 6,68,405.
In Guntur, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT will be Rs 68,540.
The Renault Kiger RXE MT's insurance charges in Guntur are Rs 35,335.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Guntur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,64,030, RTO - Rs. 68,540, Insurance - Rs. 35,335, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Kiger in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,68,405.
The top model of the Renault Kiger is the Renault RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,92,387 in Guntur.
The on-road price of Renault Kiger in Guntur starts at Rs. 6,68,405 and goes upto Rs. 7,92,387. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Renault Kiger in Guntur will be Rs. 13,553. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

