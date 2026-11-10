Renault Kiger scores four stars in Global NCAP Africa test after safety upgrade

The Renault Kiger has secured a four-star rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest ‘#SaferCarsForAfrica’ crash tests. The result follows a voluntary retest of the India-made compact SUV after Renault expanded its standard safety equipment in South Africa. This updated rating does not affect Indian models.

Safety equipment

Global NCAP had initially selected the Kiger in a two-airbag configuration without electronic stability control (ESC) or ISOFIX anchorages. That version received two stars for adult protection and one star for child occupant protection. Renault subsequently made six airbags, ESC and ISOFIX standard and submitted the revised model for another assessment.

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The updated Kiger performed considerably better, although the tests identified some areas that still need attention. Its footwell and bodyshell were rated unstable in the frontal impact assessment. During the side impact test, a door opened, leading to a deduction in its score. Occupant protection was good for the head, abdomen and pelvis, while chest protection was rated adequate.

In the side pole assessment, protection was good for the head and pelvis, adequate for the abdomen and marginal for the chest. The vehicle also met pedestrian protection regulation UN127 and fulfilled Global NCAP’s requirements for ESC and seatbelt reminders.

Child protection

The assessment found different levels of protection for the two child dummies. The three-year-old dummy's head hit the cabin during the frontal impact, while high chest decelerations were recorded. In the side impact test, head exposure resulted in no points for its side protection. The 18-month-old dummy, however, received full protection in both tests.

The earlier two-airbag model had also shown weaknesses in child protection. Without ISOFIX and three-point seatbelts in every seating position, its recommended child-restraint installation did not meet Global NCAP's best-practice guidance. That version also failed to demonstrate compliance with pedestrian protection regulations UN127 and GTR9.

Global NCAP CEO Richard Woods said, “It demonstrates what can be achieved when a manufacturer seeks to prioritise safety, and it shows why six airbags must become a standard requirement." The Automobile Association of South Africa also welcomed the improvement, with its CEO Bobby Ramagwede saying the result showed that safety upgrades need not compromise entry-level vehicles.

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