|Engine
|1451 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Petrol + Electric)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic, equipped with a 1451 cc and Automatic, is listed at ₹31.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic is available in 8 colour options: Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Khaki Green, Shadow Gold, Starry Black, Turquoise Green, Turquoise Green With Pearl White, Pearl White.
The Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 75 kW (102 bhp) @ 5800 rpm and 125 Nm @ 4600-5000 rpm of torque.
In the Hector Tomahawk PHEV's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹20.65 Lakhs - 30.9 Lakhs or the Toyota Innova Hycross priced between ₹18.86 Lakhs - 30.83 Lakhs.
The Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, Live Traffic Updates On App and Smart Drive Information.