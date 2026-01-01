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Hector Tomahawk PHEVPriceSpecifications
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Front View
1/5
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Engine View
2/5
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Dashboard View
3/5
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Steering And Infortainment System View
4/5
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Rear Seat View
5/5

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
31.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Petrol + Electric)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Hector Tomahawk PHEV specs and features

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic Prices

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic, equipped with a 1451 cc and Automatic, is listed at ₹31.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic Colours

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic is available in 8 colour options: Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Khaki Green, Shadow Gold, Starry Black, Turquoise Green, Turquoise Green With Pearl White, Pearl White.

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 75 kW (102 bhp) @ 5800 rpm and 125 Nm @ 4600-5000 rpm of torque.

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hector Tomahawk PHEV's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹20.65 Lakhs - 30.9 Lakhs or the Toyota Innova Hycross priced between ₹18.86 Lakhs - 30.83 Lakhs.

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic Specs & Features

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, Live Traffic Updates On App and Smart Drive Information.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic Price

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic

₹31.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,79,000
RTO
2,93,900
Insurance
1,16,297
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,89,697
EMI@68,559/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
125 Nm @ 4600-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 kW (102 bhp) @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Charging Time
35 Minutes
Battery Type
Lithium-ion (Magic Battery)
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Petrol + Electric)
Engine Type
1451 cc
Alternate Fuel
PHEV
Battery Capacity
20.5 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Driving Range
115 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Motor Power
148 kW
Max Motor Performance
148 kW (Power) / 237 Nm (Torque)
Engine
1451 cc

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
T145/70 R17
Front Tyres
225/55 R18
Wheels
R18 Precision cut Aeronautic Alloy wheels
Steering Type
Electric Power Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link independent
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
225/55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4745 mm
Wheelbase
2810 mm
Height
1770 mm
Width
1850 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Bootspace
192L
Seating Capacity
7 Seater
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 L

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes (I-Call)
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes (Using Jio Fiber / Smart devices)
Emergency Call Button
Yes (E-Call)
Phone app
i-SMART Mobile Application
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes (Home 2 Car)
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Location Based Services
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Send Place Of Interest to Vehicle From App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic Adjustable
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes (PM 2.5 filter)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes (Adaptive Cruise Control)
Drive Modes Names
Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom, Pure EV, Hybrid
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes (Driver & Co-Driver with Cover & Illumination)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Auto Dimming IRVM
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Count
6
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes (2nd & 3rd Row Vents)

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
22.3 cm [8.8"] Multi Information Display
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Yes (Side Body Cladding)
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes (Glass Antenna)
Body Kit
Hawk X Grille & Front Chrome Accents
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes (Dual Pane Cockpit Sunroof)

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Yes (All Window Auto Up/Down W/Anti Pinch)
Adjustable ORVM
Yes (Power Adjustable & Foldable)
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Yes (All Windows)
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome Finish
Interior Door Handles
Chrome Finish
Scuff Plates
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Power Adjustable & Power Foldable
Door Pockets
Yes (All Doors Map Pocket & Bottle Holders)
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Automatic Powered Tailgate Opening
Rear Wiper
Yes (Rear Wiper & Washer)
One Touch - Up
Yes (All Windows)
Side Window Blinds
Yes (Rear Window Sunshade)

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes (Leather Driver Armrest with Storage)
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes (2nd Row Armrest with cup holders)
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi (256)
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Beacon LED Projector Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years (Unlimited km vehicle warranty)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime (First private owner)
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime (First private owner)

Off Road Capabilities

Gyro Meter
Yes
Roll Cage
No
Crawl Control
No
Brake Locking Differential
No
Washable Floor with Drain Plugs
No
Welded Tow Hooks
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes (Fast Wireless Charger 50W)
Smart Connectivity
Yes (i-SMART, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
10 (Including Subwoofer & Amplifier - Infinity)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
39.6 cm [15.6 inch] Grand view
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes (USB-A & Fast Charging USB-C)
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes (Gen AI Powered, 30+ Hinglish)

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes (E-Call / I-Call)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Dual Front, Side & Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes (Intelligent Headlamp Control)
Overspeed Warning
Yes (High Speed Warning Alert)
ADAS
Yes (Autonomous Level-2 with 11 Functions)
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes (ISOFIX)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes (All Seats)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes (Direct TPMS)
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes (ADAS Level 2)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Specified

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
50:50 Split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2nd Row Sliding, Recline & 60:40 Split
Split Third Row Seat
Yes (50:50)
Seat Upholstery
Leather Seat Upholstery
Interiors
Moroccan Brown & Carbon interior theme
Driver Armrest
Yes (Leather Driver Armrest with Storage)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes (2nd Row Armrest with cup holders)
3rd Row Seats Type
50:50 Split Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
6-Way Power Adjustable with Memory & Auto Retract
Split Rear Seat
60:40 Split 2nd Row, 50:50 Split 3rd Row
Ventilated Seats
Yes (Front Ventilated Seats)
Interior Colours
Moroccan Brown & Carbon
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench Seats with Recline/Sliding
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Head-rests
Height Adjustable (All Rows)
Ventilated Seat Type
Front Row Ventilated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4-Way Power Adjustable
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic EMI
EMI61,703 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
28,70,727
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
28,70,727
Interest Amount
8,31,460
Payable Amount
37,02,187

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV other Variants

Hector Tomahawk PHEV Exclusive Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic

₹29.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,69,000
RTO
2,72,900
Insurance
1,08,569
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,50,969
EMI@63,428/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Alternatives

Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.9 Lakhs
+1
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsXEV 9S
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

18.86 - 30.83 Lakhs
+2
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsInnova Hycross
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvseMAX 7
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.97 - 28.61 Lakhs
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsInvicto
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
+1
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsVF MPV 7
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.4 - 26.76 Lakhs
+2
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsSafari

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