MG Comet EV On Road Price in Valsad

3.5 out of 5
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
3.5 out of 5
8.4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Valsad
Comet EV Price in Valsad

MG Comet EV on road price in Valsad starts from Rs. 7.37 Lakhs. The on road price for MG Comet EV top variant goes up to Rs. 9.56 Lakhs in Valsad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
MG Comet EV Pace₹ 7.37 Lakhs
MG Comet EV Play₹ 8.29 Lakhs
MG Comet EV Plush₹ 9.56 Lakhs
MG Comet EV Variant Wise Price List in Valsad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Pace
₹7.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
17.3 KWh
230 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,98,800
RTO
5,000
Insurance
32,570
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Valsad)
7,36,870
EMI@15,838/mo
Play
₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
17.3 KWh
230 Km
Plush
₹9.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
17.3 KWh
230 Km
MG Comet EV Alternatives

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs
Tiago EV Price in Valsad
UPCOMING
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Onwards
MG Comet EV News

The MG ZS EV just got a new more affordable variant whereas the price of the Nexon.ev was dropped.
Nexon EV to Comet EV: Here's why prices of these electric cars were reduced
14 Feb 2024
MG Motor India has reduced the price of the MG Comet EV significantly, ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
MG Comet EV just got cheaper after a chunky price cut. Here's how much it costs
7 Feb 2024
File photo of MG Comet EV.
MG Motor India revises prices of its Comet EV, Hector, Gloster and Astor models
2 Feb 2024
Actor Suniel Shetty posed with his new MG Comet EV on Instagram
This is actor Suniel Shetty's first electric car
24 Dec 2023
The MG Comet EV Gamer Edition brings funky decals to the exterior and new accessories to the cabin
MG Comet EV Gamer Edition launched in India. Here’s what makes it special
4 Aug 2023
 MG Comet EV News

MG Comet EV Videos

MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
9 Feb 2023
MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
MG Hector 2023: First Look
8 Jan 2023
The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
