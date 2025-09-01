JSW MG Motor India August sales up 52%, Windsor and Comet EV drive momentum

JSW MG Motor India reported sales of 6,578 units in August 2025, reflecting a strong 52 per cent year-on-year growth over the 4,323 units sold in the same month last year. The company said the onset of the festive season supported demand across its portfolio, pushing monthly deliveries to their highest level this year.

MG Windsor EV posted its highest-ever monthly sales with a 5 per cent increase over July 2025. The compact MG Comet EV also contributed with its best wholesale performance of the year, registering a 21 per cent rise month-on-month.

The momentum was led by the MG Windsor EV, India’s best-selling electric vehicle, which posted its highest-ever monthly sales with a 5 per cent increase over July 2025. The compact MG Comet also contributed with its best wholesale performance of the year, registering a 21 per cent rise month-on-month. Together, these models underline the growing traction for both mass-market EVs and urban runabouts.

MG Windsor EV: Specs

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack across all the variants. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Pro variants get the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack which is claimed to provide a range of 449 km on a single charge. The power out of the Pro variants however remains the same.

MG Comet EV: Specs

MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India. This tiny hatchback comes with a compact design that allows it to zip through the dense city traffic without much hassle, as well, and it can also be parked in tight parking spots easily. The practical and peppy electric car comes powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack, promising up to 230 km range on a full charge. The EV is available at a price range of ₹7 lakh - ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). What makes it more appealing for consumers is the choice of a battery-as-a-service (Baas) model, which allows the buyer to purchase the EV at ₹4.99 lakh and pay ₹2.5 per kilometre driven.

Expanding presence across India

Beyond product performance, JSW MG Motor India continued to expand its retail and service footprint. In August, the company inaugurated three new dealerships, taking its total network to over 543 sales and service touchpoints across 270 cities. By covering more than 90 per cent of India’s geographical footprint, the company aims to improve accessibility for customers in both metro and non-metro markets.

MG has also highlighted service proximity, with workshops installed in a 15-kilometre radius in most areas, allowing for the provision of assistance within half an hour. This infrastructure focus is part of a broader strategy to build brand trust and ownership experience.

