Auto recap, July 27: VinFast's first showroom in India, Mahindra BE 6's new record, MG Comet price hike & more…

VinFast opens its first showroom in India

VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has announced the inauguration of its first showroom in the country. Located in Surat, Gujarat, the showroom has been launched ahead of the inauguration of the brand's first EV plant in the country. The showroom comes as the first of the 35 dealerships VinFast is planning to set up across 27 cities in India by the end of 2025. The showroom will showcase both the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs, for which the OEM has already started accepting pre-bookings.

MG Comet EV prices hiked by ₹ 15,000, battery subscription also gets costlier

The MG Comet EV has seen yet another price hike for 2025. This is the second price revision from MG this year, following a hike of up to ₹36,000 in May 2025. The latest adjustment raises prices by up to ₹15,000 across most variants. In parallel, the carmaker has also revised the rental charges for its battery subscription model—called Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)—from ₹2.9 per kilometre to ₹3.1 per kilometre.

Mahindra BE 6 does hot laps at London E-Prix, first Indian eSUV to do so

In a striking moment for Indian automotive engineering, the Mahindra BE 6, a born-electric SUV from the company’s upcoming BE lineup, made its public dynamic debut by doing hot laps at the London Formula E E-Prix this weekend. This marks the first time a made-in-India electric SUV has been showcased in such a global motorsport setting.

Delhi govt moves Supreme Court against blanket ban on overage vehicles, hearing on July 28

The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the blanket ban on overage vehicles, which includes restrictions on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Bhushan R Gavai is likely to hear the plea on July 28. The Delhi government's plea seeks the recall of the court's order dated October 29, 2018, which upheld the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) initial directive.

