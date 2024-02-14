MG Comet EV on road price in Mehsana starts from Rs. 7.37 Lakhs. The on road price for MG Comet EV top variant goes up to Rs. 9.56 Lakhs in Mehsana. The lowest price MG Comet EV on road price in Mehsana starts from Rs. 7.37 Lakhs. The on road price for MG Comet EV top variant goes up to Rs. 9.56 Lakhs in Mehsana. The lowest price model is MG Comet EV Pace and the most priced model is MG Comet EV Plush. Visit your nearest MG Comet EV dealers and showrooms in Mehsana for best offers. MG Comet EV on road price breakup in Mehsana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the MG Comet EV is mainly compared to Tata Tiago EV which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Mehsana and Vayve Mobility EVA starting at Rs. 7 Lakhs in Mehsana. Variants On-Road Price MG Comet EV Pace ₹ 7.37 Lakhs MG Comet EV Play ₹ 8.29 Lakhs MG Comet EV Plush ₹ 9.56 Lakhs