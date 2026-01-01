|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|26.32 km/kg kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Victoris ZXI CNG Manual DT, equipped with a 1.5L K15C Dual Jet, Dual VVT and Manual-5-Speed, is listed at ₹16.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.32 km/kg kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris ZXI CNG Manual DT is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris ZXI CNG Manual DT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual-5-Speed. This unit makes 86.63 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Victoris ZXI CNG Manual DT has Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, Home-to-Car Connectivity, Emergency Call Button and Geo-fence.