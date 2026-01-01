|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|21.18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Victoris Lxi 1.5 MT, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris Lxi 1.5 MT is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris Lxi 1.5 MT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Victoris Lxi 1.5 MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.