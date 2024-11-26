|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 16.36 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.87 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.68 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.81 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.87 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.41 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.98 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.52 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.09 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.66 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.16 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 25.86 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 26.34 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.03 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.25 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.59 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 27.62 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 28.06 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 28.79 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 29.01 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 29.34 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 29.57 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 30.53 Lakhs
