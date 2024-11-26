|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 15.66 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.12 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.34 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.87 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 19.96 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.02 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.49 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.54 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.09 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.62 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.64 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.16 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.71 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.64 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 24.32 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 24.77 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.43 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.65 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.96 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 26 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.42 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 27.10 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.11 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.33 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.65 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.86 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 28.79 Lakhs
