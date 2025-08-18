Vision SXT Launch Date

The Mahindra Vision SXT is expected to launch in Aug 2028.

Vision SXT Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13.5 - 22 Lakhs*.

Vision SXT Rivals

Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 400 EV, Leapmotor C10 and MG Windsor EV are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra Vision SXT.