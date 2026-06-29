Mahindra Vision SXT design patent filed in India

Indian automaker Mahindra has patented the design of the Vision SXT in India. The Mahindra Vision SXT was first showcased in 2025 alongside three other concepts codenamed Vision S, Vision T, and Vision X. The Mahindra Vision SXT will be based on a completely new NU_IQ platform, which is modular and capable of accommodating ICE and EV powertrains.

Mahindra Vision SXT: Design

The Mahindra Vision SXT boasts a boxy silhouette, much like other Vision concept nameplates. The pick-up concept is expected to draw inspiration from the Scorpio N. The elements of the Vision SXT showcased in the filed design patent include a mix of vertical and horizontal slats in the front grille, giving it an extremely rugged look. In addition, it gets angular body lines which further complement the boxy silhouette, ice cube headlamps, metal bumpers, a silver skid plate, flared wheel arches with cladding, a side footstep for easy ingress and egress, off-road tyres, a pull-type door handle for the driver and front passenger, a hidden door handle in the C-pillar for rear passengers, and roof rails. The patent has been filed with the same outside rearview mirror (ORVMs) as the concept, which included cameras instead of mirrors.

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The pickup-truck design of the Vision SXT will help it stand out from its SUV siblings. The side steps and off-road tyres hint at a high ground clearance, adding to its pick-up-vehicle stance.

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Mahindra Vision SXT: Expected Powertrain

The pick-up vehicle from Mahindra is expected to boast an internal combustion engine-powered variant as well as an electric vehicle variant. The ICE-powered version of the Vision SXT is expected to get a rear-wheel drive, much like other Mahindra SUVs, while it might get a four-wheel drive system, borrowing it from the Scorpio N or Thar Roxx. The EV version of the car is expected to boast a single-motor rear-wheel drive setup, while the battery pack may be bigger or denser than the current portfolio of EVs, including XEV 9e, XEV 9s and BE 6.

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