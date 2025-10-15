Images
Leapmotor C10 Front Left Side1/10
UPCOMING

LEAPMOTOR C10

Exp. Launch on 15 Oct 2025
13 - 18 Lakhs*Expected price
C10 Expected Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 383.33 km

C10: 424.0 km

Battery

Category Average: 47.72 kwh

C10: 69.9 kwh

Category average

Leapmotor C10 Latest Update

C10 Launch Date

The Leapmotor C10 is expected to launch on 15th Oct 2025.

C10 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 - 18 Lakhs*.

C10 Seating Capacity

The Leapmotor C10 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

C10 Rivals

Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Mahindra XEV 4e are sought to be the major rivals to Leapmotor C10.

Leapmotor C10 Images

Leapmotor C10 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity69.9 kWh
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Range424 km

Popular Leapmotor Cars

  • Upcoming
    Leapmotor News

    Top Electric Cars

    Leapmotor C10 FAQs

    The Leapmotor C10 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 13-18 Lakhs.
    The Leapmotor C10 is expected to launch on 15th Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 69.9 kWh segment.
    The Leapmotor C10 features a 69.9 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 424 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Leapmotor C10 faces competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Leapmotor C10 offers a range of 424 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

    view all specs and features