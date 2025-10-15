What is the expected price of Leapmotor C10? The Leapmotor C10 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 13-18 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Leapmotor C10? The Leapmotor C10 is expected to launch on 15th Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 69.9 kWh segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Leapmotor C10? The Leapmotor C10 features a 69.9 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 424 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Leapmotor C10? The Leapmotor C10 faces competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.