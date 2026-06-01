Mahindra files steering wheel design patent for future SUVs

Mahindra ’s latest design patent points to fresh details from its upcoming SUV family, especially the steering wheel designs shown on the Vision X and the shared layout for Vision T and Vision SXT . The patents suggest the company is steadily moving its Freedom NU concept line toward production, with Vision S already under test.

The patent documents show two steering wheel designs. One is linked to Vision X, while the other is shared by Vision T and Vision SXT. This is a strong sign that Mahindra is carrying forward the design language seen at its Freedom NU event in Mumbai on August 15, 2025, where four concepts were unveiled: Vision X, Vision S, Vision T and Vision SXT.

What Vision X gets

Vision X appears to be the more futuristic of the group. Mahindra describes it as a tech-focused sub-4 metre SUV with a sleek, aerodynamic shape. The patented steering wheel is not fully round and leans toward a slightly rectangular form, with four spokes and a more modern look. Inside, the concept also features dual 12.3-inch screens, a clean centre console and two trapezoidal displays for dual-zone climate control.

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Shared design for Vision T and Vision SXT

Vision T takes a tougher approach, while Vision SXT is presented as a pickup-style version with a short loading bay. Both concepts appear to feature a closely related cabin design, including a portrait-oriented touchscreen and a horizontal digital display. Their patented steering wheel design is expected to sit alongside these cabin themes.

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Platform and plans

All four concepts sit on Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform, which is modular, scalable and supports petrol, diesel and EV powertrains. Mahindra also expects production versions from these concepts to be sold globally, including in markets such as South Africa and Australia. Among them, Vision S has already begun testing in India and is being speculated as a possible new sub-4m Scorpio-family SUV.

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