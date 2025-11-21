Mahindra's global SUV–Pickup rollout to begin in 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing for one of its biggest global expansions in history. The homegrown carmaker confirmed that a new generation of SUVs and pickups will start reaching international markets from 2027. The announcement came during the company’s Investor Day on November 20, where Mahindra outlined a clear roadmap for its next phase of global growth.

Pushing into new markets

For the first time, Mahindra plans to enter key left-hand-drive (LHD) regions, including parts of Europe, while continuing to strengthen its presence in right-hand-drive (RHD) markets.

The rollout will be driven by upcoming models based on the NU_IQ and INGLO platforms. Both are designed to meet global crash, emissions and software norms, giving Mahindra a common technical base for multiple markets. The platforms will support both combustion and electric powertrains, allowing Mahindra to tailor the same product family for different regulations.

The company is looking to start its global journey with compact SUVs and lifestyle pickups, segments where demand is growing fast and where Mahindra believes it can compete more confidently.

NU_IQ and INGLO platforms

Mahindra’s global strategy leans heavily on two platforms, INGLO, which underpins the upcoming Born-Electric SUV range, and NU_IQ, which is aimed at compact and midsize SUVs as well as future pickups.

What does NU_IQ bring to the table?

NU_IQ represents a fresh start for Mahindra in the compact vehicle space. The company’s earlier attempts, such as the Quanto and KUV100, didn’t meet expectations due to compromises in space, design, and refinement. NU_IQ has been developed to correct those gaps.

Veluswamy R, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development, had earlier emphasised the importance of getting the basics right, wheelbase, seating position, usable legroom and suspension geometry. These may sound like small details, but they often decide whether a compact SUV feels well-sorted or cramped.

With this platform, Mahindra is targeting:

A 2665 mm wheelbase

937 mm rear legroom

1563 mm seating point for a confident driving position, and

A five-link rear suspension for better balance and comfort

These numbers reflect Mahindra’s attempt to offer a more premium experience in a segment where space efficiency is often a challenge.

Safety as a priority

Safety has been built into the platform from day one. NU_IQ vehicles are being developed to achieve five-star ratings in Global NCAP, Euro NCAP and ANCAP. Mahindra has filed over 100 patents related to structure and crash protection, signalling a strong focus on engineering rather than just cost.

Launch timeline and product plan

The first NU_IQ-based SUVs, both ICE and EV, are planned with at least three models in the initial batch. These will include sub-four-metre SUVs for Indian markets and slightly larger versions designed for international markets. The idea is to establish NU_IQ as a long-term architecture that will support several body styles and vehicle types over the next decade.

Mahindra says the new platform will deliver better ride comfort, handling and refinement than its ladder-frame predecessors. Features like Level 2+ ADAS, advanced connected interiors, and multi-terrain drive modes are on the cards as well.

Vision.SXT Pickup: What’s coming

Earlier this year, Mahindra showcased the Vision.SXT pickup concept, which sits on the NU_IQ electric platform. The concept hints at the company’s next design direction, a blend of ruggedness and new-age styling that feels more in line with global expectations.

Design highlights

The Vision.SXT takes a bold, upright stance. Notable elements include:

A flat bonnet with exposed latches

Wide, flared wheel arches

Chunky tyres for a more rugged look

A split grille with horizontal slats

Square headlamps with vertical LED strips

The rear continues the tough theme with square tail-lamps, vertical light bars and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The flatbed adds functionality while the overall design leans towards lifestyle use as much as utility.

