Mahindra Marazzo Front Left View
View all Images

MAHINDRA Marazzo

₹14.59 - 17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
5.0
2
Mahindra Marazzo Price:

Mahindra Marazzo is priced between Rs. 14.59 - 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mahindra Marazzo?

The Mahindra Marazzo is available in 6 variants - M2 8 STR, M2 7 STR, M4 Plus 7 STR, M4 Plus 8 STR, M6 Plus 7 STR, M6 Plus 8 STR.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo rivals are Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Force Motors Gurkha, Kia Syros.

What is the mileage of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo comes with a mileage of 17.3 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo offers a 7-8 Seater configuration.

Marazzo Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1497.0 - 2184.0 cc

Marazzo: 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.24 kmpl

Marazzo: 17.3 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 132.77 bhp

Marazzo: 121.0 bhp

Visual Comparison

VS
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Thar
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Mahindra Marazzo Alternatives

Mahindra Thar

11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
MarazzovsThar

Hyundai Creta

11.11 - 20.5 Lakhs
MarazzovsCreta

Tata Curvv

10 - 19.52 Lakhs
MarazzovsCurvv

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

13.77 - 17.72 Lakhs
MarazzovsScorpio Classic

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
MarazzovsGurkha

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
MarazzovsSyros

Mahindra Marazzo Variants

Mahindra Marazzo price starts at ₹ 14.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
6 Variants Available
Marazzo M2 8 STR₹14.59 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Marazzo M2 7 STR₹14.59 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR₹15.86 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR₹15.94 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Marazzo M6 Plus 7 STR₹16.92 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Marazzo M6 Plus 8 STR₹17 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mahindra Marazzo Images

22 images
View All Marazzo Images

Mahindra Marazzo Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque300 Nm
Mileage17.3 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
View all Marazzo specs and features

Mahindra Marazzo comparison with similar cars

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Thar
Hyundai Creta
Tata Curvv
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Force Motors Gurkha
Kia Syros
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Kia Seltos
Kia Carens Clavis
MG Windsor EV
₹14.59 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹11.11 Lakhs*
₹10 Lakhs*
₹13.77 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
₹9 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹11.19 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹14 Lakhs*
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
161 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
155 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
68 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
14 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
99 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
131 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
8 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
47 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
121 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
116 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
138 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
158 bhp
Power
134 bhp
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
200 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Ground Clearance
209 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Length
4585
Length
3985 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4308 mm
Length
4456 mm
Length
4390 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4428 mm
Length
4365 mm
Length
4550 mm
Length
4295 mm
Height
1774
Height
1844 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
2095 mm
Height
1680 mm
Height
1923 mm
Height
1645 mm
Height
1708 mm
Height
1677 mm
Width
1866
Width
1820 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1870 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1850 mm
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Mahindra Marazzo Mileage

Mahindra Marazzo in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Marazzo's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
M2 8 STR
M2 7 STR
M4 Plus 7 STR
M4 Plus 8 STR
M6 Plus 7 STR
M6 Plus 8 STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
17.33

Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Malwa Mahindra
PLOT NO 19 BLOCK NO 62, UPPER GROUND FLOOR, KAROL BAGH, NEW ROHTAK ROAD, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
+91 - 9205666545
Indraprastha Automobiles
I-5 N 6, DSIDC COMPLEX, Rohtak Road, PEERA GARHI, NEAR UDYOG NAGAR, METRO STATION, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra
WAZIRPUR INDUSTRIAL AREA, B-72/4, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 8130390900
Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 8130390900
See All Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Marazzo EMI

Select Variant:
M2 8 STR
779.85
₹ 14.59 Lakhs*
Select Variant
M2 8 STR
779.85
₹14.59 Lakhs*
M2 7 STR
779.85
₹14.59 Lakhs*
M4 Plus 7 STR
779.85
₹15.86 Lakhs*
M4 Plus 8 STR
779.85
₹15.94 Lakhs*
M6 Plus 7 STR
779.85
₹16.92 Lakhs*
M6 Plus 8 STR
779.85
₹17 Lakhs*
EMI ₹26840.37/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Mahindra Marazzo User Reviews & Ratings

5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
2
Car ho to aisi
Car looks very nice.. design very nice.. colour very beautiful.. totally very lovely car.. super super car..By: Poona (Jul 25, 2025)
Read Full Review
Great Looks, Affordable Price, and Good Pickup
It looks good and offers great mileage. It is ideal for both commercial and private purposes, with heavy pickup, comfortable seating, and ample space.By: Prabina mohanty (Jan 7, 2025)
Read Full Review
Mahindra Marazzo FAQs

What is the mileage of Mahindra Marazzo?

The Mahindra Marazzo offers a competitive mileage of 17.3 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Mahindra Marazzo?

The top variant of Mahindra Marazzo is the M6 Plus 8 STR providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.

What is the seating capacity of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo is a 7-8 Seater SUV.

What are the fuel options available for Mahindra Marazzo?

The Mahindra Marazzo comes in diesel variant offering a mileage of 17.3 kmpl.

What are the key specifications of the Mahindra Marazzo?

The Mahindra Marazzo comes with 1497 engine. It comes with single manual transmission. With 6 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

