Mahindra Marazzo Price:

Mahindra Marazzo is priced between Rs. 14.59 - 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mahindra Marazzo?

The Mahindra Marazzo is available in 6 variants - M2 8 STR, M2 7 STR, M4 Plus 7 STR, M4 Plus 8 STR, M6 Plus 7 STR, M6 Plus 8 STR.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo rivals are Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Force Motors Gurkha, Kia Syros.

What is the mileage of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo comes with a mileage of 17.3 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo offers a 7-8 Seater configuration.