Mahindra Marazzo is priced between Rs. 14.59 - 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Mahindra Marazzo is available in 6 variants - M2 8 STR, M2 7 STR, M4 Plus 7 STR, M4 Plus 8 STR, M6 Plus 7 STR, M6 Plus 8 STR.
Mahindra Marazzo comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Mahindra Marazzo rivals are Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Force Motors Gurkha, Kia Syros.
Mahindra Marazzo comes with a mileage of 17.3 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mahindra Marazzo offers a 7-8 Seater configuration.
Category Average: 1497.0 - 2184.0 cc
Marazzo: 1497.0 cc
Category Average: 15.24 kmpl
Marazzo: 17.3 kmpl
Category Average: 132.77 bhp
Marazzo: 121.0 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|300 Nm
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Mahindra Marazzo
₹14.59 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹11.11 Lakhs*
₹10 Lakhs*
₹13.77 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
₹9 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹11.19 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹14 Lakhs*
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
161 Reviews
User Rating
155 Reviews
User Rating
68 Reviews
User Rating
14 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
99 Reviews
User Rating
131 Reviews
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
47 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
121 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
116 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
138 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
158 bhp
Power
134 bhp
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
200 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Ground Clearance
209 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Length
4585
Length
3985 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4308 mm
Length
4456 mm
Length
4390 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4428 mm
Length
4365 mm
Length
4550 mm
Length
4295 mm
Height
1774
Height
1844 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
2095 mm
Height
1680 mm
Height
1923 mm
Height
1645 mm
Height
1708 mm
Height
1677 mm
Width
1866
Width
1820 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1870 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1850 mm
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
The Mahindra Marazzo offers a competitive mileage of 17.3 kmpl.
The top variant of Mahindra Marazzo is the M6 Plus 8 STR providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
Mahindra Marazzo is a 7-8 Seater SUV.
The Mahindra Marazzo comes in diesel variant offering a mileage of 17.3 kmpl.
The Mahindra Marazzo comes with 1497 engine. It comes with single manual transmission. With 6 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.
