What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Bhavnagar? The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 is priced on the road at Rs 9,76,850 in Bhavnagar.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo in Bhavnagar? The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 will have RTO charges of Rs 53,955 in Bhavnagar.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo in Bhavnagar? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 in Bhavnagar is Rs 45,394.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Bhavnagar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Bhavnagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 8,77,001, RTO - Rs. 53,955, Insurance - Rs. 45,394, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Bhavnagar is Rs. 9,76,850.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is the Mahindra N10 (O), with an on-road price of Rs. 12,18,424 in Bhavnagar.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo? The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Bhavnagar starts at Rs. 9,76,850 and goes upto Rs. 12,18,424. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.