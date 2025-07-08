HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Bolero Neo Revealed With Led Headlamps And Boxy Design During Testing

Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed with LED headlamps and boxy design during testing

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2025, 11:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Mahindra is testing the new Bolero Neo on Indian roads, with sightings of a near-production model. Features include circular LED headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, vertical front slats, and possibly LED fog lamps. The SUV has a boxy profile inspired by the Land Rover Defender.

New-gen Mahindra Bolero Neo will be based on a new platform. (Instagram/gsautomotives_off)
New-gen Mahindra Bolero Neo will be based on a new platform.
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra Bolero Neo arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra and Mahindra have started testing the new Bolero Neo out on the Indian roads. It has been spotted quite a few times now. However, this time the test mule that was spotted was close to the production-spec. As of now, the launch date of the Mahindra Bolero is not yet known.

From the video, we can make out that the new Bolero Neo will be equipped with a new set of LED headlamps that are circular in shape. There is a possibility that the LED Daytime Running Lamps are C-shaped, just like on the Thar Roxx and the updated 3-door Thar that will launch soon.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 9.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-Max
Engine Icon2499 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Just like other Mahindra SUVs, there are vertical slats in the front, and it seems like there would be a set of LED fog lamps on offer as well. The overall profile of the SUV is very boxy and looks like it would be inspired by the Land Rover Defender. There is chunky side plastic cladding that enhances the SUV quotient of the Bolero Neo.

Other things that we notice are flush sitting door handles and there will be a new set of alloy wheels. The test mule was spotted using alloy wheels from the XUV700.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.