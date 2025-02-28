What is the on-road price of Kia Syros in Perinthalmanna? The on-road price of Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Perinthalmanna is Rs. 21.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Syros in Perinthalmanna? The RTO charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Perinthalmanna amount to Rs. 3.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia Syros in Perinthalmanna? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia Syros in Perinthalmanna is Rs. 21,596.

What are the insurance charges for Kia Syros in Perinthalmanna? The insurance charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Perinthalmanna are Rs. 76,424, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.