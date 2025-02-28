What is the on-road price of Kia Syros in Mandi? The on-road price of Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Mandi is Rs. 19.81 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Syros in Mandi? The RTO charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Mandi amount to Rs. 1.25 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia Syros in Mandi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia Syros in Mandi is Rs. 20,072.

What are the insurance charges for Kia Syros in Mandi? The insurance charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Mandi are Rs. 76,424, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.