What is the on-road price of Kia Syros in Hospet? The on-road price of Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Hospet is Rs. 21.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Syros in Hospet? The RTO charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Hospet amount to Rs. 3.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia Syros in Hospet? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia Syros in Hospet is Rs. 21,817.

What are the insurance charges for Kia Syros in Hospet? The insurance charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Hospet are Rs. 78,259, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.