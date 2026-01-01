hamburger icon
Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX

21.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Carens Clavis EV HTX

Carens Clavis EV HTX Prices

The Carens Clavis EV HTX, featuring a 42 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 404 km, is priced at ₹21.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Carens Clavis EV HTX Range

The Carens Clavis EV HTX delivers a claimed single-charge range of 404 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Carens Clavis EV HTX Colours

The Carens Clavis EV HTX is available in 6 colour options: Gravity Gray, Glacier White Pearl, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Matte.

Carens Clavis EV HTX Battery & Range

The Carens Clavis EV HTX is powered by a 42 kWh battery pack that allows for 404 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 99 kW.

Carens Clavis EV HTX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Carens Clavis EV HTX include the MG Windsor EV priced between ₹14 Lakhs - 18.39 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.

Carens Clavis EV HTX Specs & Features

The Carens Clavis EV HTX has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX Price

Carens Clavis EV HTX

₹21.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
87,744
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,53,244
EMI@46,282/mo
Close

Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
42 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
404 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift
Motor Power
99 kW
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
133 bhp, 255 Nm
Charging Time
4 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
25 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
4550 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1730 mm
Width
1800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
AQI Display
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go
Drive Modes Names
Eco/Normal/Sport
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Collision Avoidance
Lane Departure Prevention
Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Triton Navy & Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX EMI
EMI41,653 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,37,919
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,37,919
Interest Amount
5,61,287
Payable Amount
24,99,206

Kia Carens Clavis EV other Variants

Carens Clavis EV HTK Plus

₹18.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,94,043
EMI@40,710/mo
Carens Clavis EV HTX E

₹21.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,01,404
EMI@45,167/mo
Carens Clavis EV HTX E ER

₹23.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,08,764
EMI@49,624/mo
Carens Clavis EV HTX ER

₹23.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,60,604
EMI@50,739/mo
Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus ER

₹25.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,67,965
EMI@55,196/mo
Kia Carens Clavis EV Alternatives

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

14 - 18.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carens Clavis EVvsWindsor EV
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carens Clavis EVvseMAX 7
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carens Clavis EVvsCreta EV
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 22.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carens Clavis EVvsCurvv EV
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carens Clavis EVvsZS EV

Popular Muv Cars

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
eMAX 7 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric

Hyundai Staria Electric

50 - 60 LakhsEx-Showroom
View upcoming Cars
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

10.99 - 12.77 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carens Price in Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.08 - 20.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carens Clavis Price in Delhi
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

63.91 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carnival Price in Delhi

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
Popular Kia Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
